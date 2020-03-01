Grizzlies’ Ja’Morant Tried to Baptize Lakers’ Anthony Davis [Watch]

The Los Angeles Lakers were in Memphis on Saturday night to face the Memphis Grizzles. The matchup featured MVP candidate LeBron James versus Rookie of the Year candidate Ja’ Morant. This could also be a possible preview of the first-round matchup in the Western Conference Playoffs this season.

In the third quarter at the 4:07 mark, Ja’Morant can be seen coming off a screen with a clear path to the lane. Los Angeles Lakers’ forward Anthony Davis was trying to gain position for the charge with feet barely outside of the restricted area, but Morant had bad intentions on his mind. Morant attempted to Baptise the Laker defender, but missed the dunk and would be called for the offensive foul.

The video can be seen below.

Ja Morant Has The Two Most Wild Missed Dunks Of The Year On Anthony Davis And Kevin LoveJa Morant has two of the most wild missed dunks of the year. Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/BleacherReport?sub_confirmation=1 Follow on IG: http://www.instagram.com/f/bleacherreport Follow us on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/bleacherreport Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bleacherreport 2020-03-01T03:09:10.000Z

Earlier this season, Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis shared with me that Morant is dangerous.

”He is really shifty. I like his game a lot. The way he moves and his body type I enjoy watching those types of players, [who are] explosive, and he is dangerous,” said Porzingis I think if he continues you to work on his game he is going to be dangerous no matter where he is at on the floor. So, I wish him and luck in the future.”

I followed that question up by asking did Morant remind the one time All-Star of anyone.

“Not really! I don’t know, maybe somebody in the past, but he is very interesting, I really like watching him.”

Anthony Davis and LeBron James on Ja’Morant’s Missed Dunk

After Los Angeles fell to the Grizzlies 105-88 on Saturday, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin shared Anthony Davis’ comments on Ja Morant’s missed dunk attempt in the third quarter.

“I think he would probably try anyone that was there,” Davis said. “He’s done that a couple times this year. So I’m just trying to get a body in front of him and make him run me over.”

Morant shared that if he went for the layup than it would have been called a charge, but if he went for the dunk the official might call it in his favor.

“I mean, if I had [gone] for a layup, it would have been a charge, but if I go up and try to dunk, then it’s 50-50,” he said. “So my mindset is just going to finish the play at any time, no matter who’s down there, and it was just one of those plays.”

James shared that the Grizzlies had a great one in Morant.

“The kid is super special,” said James. “Like I said when we just played him in L.A., Memphis got a great one. They got a great one. So, the sky’s the limit for the kid.”

While Morant stated James is a great role model.

“That’s big bro — the King,” Morant said. “I mean, I feel like everybody knows who he is. Just somebody that I look up to, a great [role] model. He’s just one of a kind. I don’t think there can be another LeBron.”