Coronavirus: Heat’s Tyler Herro Gets Netflix &Chill Invite from Model [Look]

The NBA is currently postponed at the moment due to the Coronavirus outbreak after news broke that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for (COVID-19).

The day after it was reported that Gobert tested positive his All-Star teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. On Tuesday, it was also reported that Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant along with three of his teammates just test positive for the virus bringing the total to seven players in the league.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself, and quarantine. We’re going to get through this,” Durant told The Athletic.

That didn’t stop Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro from shooting his shot at model Katya Elise Henry on Twitter.

Herro tweeted, “WYD [What you doing]? Henry would reply, “Quarantine n Chill?”

quarantine n chill? 😏 https://t.co/G5IIaS0ABx — KATYA ELISE HENRY (@katyaelisehenry) March 18, 2020

Herro is have been a critical contributor for the Heat this season as he is averaging 12.9 points, four rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game in 47 games. The Heat are currently fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 41-24 record with roughly 18 games left when the NBA resumes its season.

Follow the Heavy on NBA Facebook page for all the latest stories, rumors, and viral content!

READ NEXT: Podcast Co-Host: James Harden’s Jersey Retired in Strip Club”