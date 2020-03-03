Seahawks Make Key Request to Jadeveon Clowney Prior to NFL Free Agency

Jadeveon Clowney will be one of the top available players when NFL free agency begins later this month. The Seahawks have made it clear they want to re-sign Clowney, but it remains to be seen whether they are willing to match offers that could be north of $20 million per season.

As Clowney is set to hit the open market, the Seahawks emphasized they want to have the final word with the pass rusher. Seahawks GM John Schneider confirmed at the NFL Combine that they will request Clowney gives Seattle the opportunity to match any offer before signing with another team.

“Yeah absolutely [will ask Clowney for the opportunity to match offers],” Schneider noted, per NBC Sports Northwest.

The Seahawks have publicly maintained their desire to re-sign Clowney, but it remains to be seen whether they are willing to be the highest bidder. ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler reported that the Seahawks do not want to “break the bank” to sign Clowney.

The Seahawks are working hard to try to re-sign the defensive end, whom they promised not to franchise when they acquired him from Houston, but it depends on the price. Clowney could be looking to try to blow the top off the edge rusher market, especially if so many of his fellow free agents are getting franchised, and it’s unlikely Seattle goes to $18 million to $20 million per year for a player who had 3.5 sacks in 2019. The Seahawks value him highly but don’t want to break the bank.

The Colts & Titans Have Been Linked to Clowney in Free Agency

The Seahawks will have competition for Clowney in free agency. ESPN reported that the Colts and Titans are two teams expected to make a run at Clowney. Both teams are projected to have more cap space than the Seahawks this offseason, per Over the Cap. Schneider admitted that the Seahawks are trying to assess the “landscape” of the free-agent market for Clowney and others.

“It’s a landscape thing,” Schneider said, per Seahawks.com. “Trying to figure out—at this point last year, I thought Frank was going to be on our team. It’s really a daily or weekly process of figuring out how you’re going to put this thing together. We have some cap flexibility this year, which is great, but it’s not just about this year. It’s planning for next year and the following year as well. We have to be cognizant of where we’re going.”

The Seahawks Met With Clowney’s Agent at the NFL Combine

As The Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta wrote, it is worth noting that the latest Clowney report comes after the Seahawks were expected to meet with his agent at the NFL Combine. Fans can take this as a bad sign, but it could also be Clowney posturing to get the best deal possible. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll also emphasized the team wants to have the pass rusher back in a Seahawks uniform.

“We’re going to try,” Carroll said at the NFL Combine, per USA Today. “We’re trying to get it done. He had a fantastic season. We’d love to have him back.”