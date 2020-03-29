Falcons and Madden Legend Getting Back into The Game on FS1

Hey, gamers and NFL fans you don’t want to miss this! Especially if you are a Falcons fan. Current and ex-NFL players are teaming up and playing a Madden NFL tournament for a good cause.

Madden championship!! Me vs Derwin James. LIVE ON @FS1 at 8:00pm EST TODAY!!! — Michael Vick (@MichaelVick) March 29, 2020

Vick amongst NFL greats like Heisman winning quarterback and current Fox Sports analyst Matt Leinart, NFL free agent Orlando Scandrick, ex-NFL wideout T.J.Houshmandzadeh, Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Juju Smith-Schuster, Los Angeles safety Derwin James, former NFL cornerback Antonio Cromartie and ex-running back Ahman Green will join Vick in the tournament.

Remember when the Falcons made an incredible new uniform announcement in 2004? They did this by putting the Falcons star quarterback, Mike Vick on the Madden NFL 2004 cover. Then Vick jerseys were flying off of the shelves, been if you weren’t a Vick fan. Those were the days.

For a Good Cause

Now, 16 years later…Vick will play in Fox Sports’ inaugural “Esports Madden NFL Invitational” which will benefit coronavirus response efforts.

“We are excited to bring together such a dynamic group of talented individuals to help us create some much-needed sports entertainment in these difficult times,” Fox Sports vice president Joe Franzetta said in a statement. “Seeing so many people enthusiastically come together for a great cause in a such a short time is a testament to the human spirit of cooperation that sports exemplify.”

The event will air TONIGHT at 8 p.m. Sunday on Fox Sports.

Vick’s Outstanding NFL Career

In 2001, Vick was chosen as the Falcons first draft pick overall.

He soon became an Atlanta icon through his time with the Falcons. He only ever played a full 16 games in one season. In 2002 Vick threw for 2,936 yards, his best year yet. From 2002 to 2006, Vick averaged a total of 2,534 passing yards per season. He also had a total of 3,363 rushing yards between that time period as well. And 84 touchdowns, 46 interceptions, and 21 all-purpose touchdowns per year.

Vick also spent time as in Pittsburgh with the Steelers as well as the Eagles and briefly with the New York Jets.

In his 13-year career, Vick threw for 22,464 yards and had 133 touchdowns.

Vick was fun to watch regardless of his inability to stay consistent.

New Unifrom Update:

Since I touched briefly on the Falcons new uniform with Mike Vick, I think it’s time for an update. It’s not much, but it’s something.

Falcons backup QB Kurt Benkert who is also a pro esports gamer gave the fans a little taste on Saturday.

You’ll like them — Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) March 28, 2020

The new uniforms will be revealed prior to the NFL draft in April. Will the Falcons be able to top the epic reveal they did with Vick on the cover of 2004 Madden NFL? We’ll just have to wait and see.

My personal guess is that they’ll use Todd Gurley in some way since he is bound to sell the most jerseys this year. But no matter how the announcement is, Falcons fans HAVE to be excited about this much-needed change.