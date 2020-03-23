Did Patriots Captain Drop Hint on New England’s Next Starting QB?

Tom Brady out. Brian Hoyer in.

In the span of a few short days, the New England Patriots have seen their three-time MVP quarterback opt for a two-year, $50 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with his former backup QB Brian Hoyer now returning for his third stint with the team. After two decades of stability, New England now finds itself in an unfamiliar position: determining who will steer the ship at the quarterback position next season.

As it stands now, the Patriots will roll into the offseason with the three signal callers currently on roster: Hoyer, 2019 fourth-round draft pick Jarrett Stidham and 2019 free agent pickup Cody Kessler.

On the latest edition of their “Double Coverage” podcast on Sunday night, the Patriots’ McCourty twins, Devin and Jason, spoke about their thoughts and experience with Stidham.

“I think, to me, the best thing for Stiddy (Stidham) was he had to go against our defense every week. He didn’t have it easy,” Devin McCourty said on the podcast, via NESN’s Zack Cox. “To me, there were weeks he was just on point and those were some of our best weeks as a defense mainly because Stiddy ate us up in practice leading up to the game, and I think put more pressure on us. So, I really just admire how hard he works.”

Most revealing was a follow-up comment from the two-time Pro Bowler and team captain that could further emphasize the organization’s willingness to give the second-year pro a chance to compete this summer.

“The Stidham’s are going to be in New England for a long time,” the younger McCourty twin claimed.

Should the Patriots’ quarterback position remain unchanged heading deeper into the offseason, Stidham may very well be the leader in the locker room for starting snaps. However, as Hoyer’s agent told NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Sunday, his client elected to sign back with the team because they offered what no other team could: a chance to compete for the starting job.

The 12th-year veteran will enter his sixth season with New England in 2020, returning after a one-year hiatus with the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots “Probably” Done Adding Quarterbacks

With Brady departing to Tampa Bay, Philip Rivers now in Indianapolis, Teddy Bridgewater taking over in Carolina and Drew Brees returning to New Orleans, the dust is beginning to settle after this year’s game of quarterback musical chairs. Despite a number of big-name veterans still available via free agency or trade, including Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton, Cam Newton and Joe Flacco, the Patriots don’t appear to be in a hurry to add one to their roster.

Per Mark Maske of the Washington Post, head coach Bill Belichick and staff may be inclined to head into next season with their current quarterback room of Stidham, Hoyer and Kessler.

The Patriots “probably” are done at quarterback, according to one person familiar with the team’s planning. That plan could be flexible, according to that person, who added that it depends on which quarterbacks might become available from this point onward because the team is always looking to upgrade if the value is right.

Maske went on to suggest that of the remaining options on the market, Newton could be the most intriguing option for New England should he be released and “willing to sign a modest contract.”

