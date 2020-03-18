Seahawks Allow Former Starter to Seek Trade

Safety Tedric Thompson’s days with the Seahawks appear to be numbered. The Seahawks have given Thompson permission to seek a trade to another team, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“Seattle #Seahawks starting free safety Tedric Thompson has been given permission to seek a trade, source said. Would likely be for a late-round draft pick,” Rapoport reported on Twitter.

It remains to be seen exactly what the reasons are for the potential trade, but Thompson’s salary is due to jump from $645,000 to $2.1 million next season, per Spotrac. Thompson started at safety in six games last season prior to being placed on injured reserve with a shoulder injury.

The Seahawks trade for Quandre Diggs likely makes the front office feel that Thompson is a bit more expendable, especially coming off a shoulder injury. There is also the play of Marquise Blair, and it is likely the team is focused on adding more depth at cornerback rather than safety.

Seahawks Could Release Thompson If They Cannot Find a Trade Partner

This is the first step in a process that could lead to Thompson being released by the team. It seems unlikely that another franchise would give up a draft pick for a player they could claim on waivers. The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell believes Thompson is going to have a hard time finding a landing spot.

“Bigger challenge may be him finding a trade partner,” Bell noted on Twitter.

The Seahawks Have Been Linked to Former Browns Safety Damarious Randall

When free agency started, the Seahawks were linked to former Browns safety Damarious Randall. The Seahawks were one of three teams listed by ESPN’s Josina Anderson as interested in signing Randall.

“I’m told of the teams expressing preliminary interest in impending free agent S Damarious Randall, the #Raiders, #Seahawks & #Skins are the teams Randall would most likely entertain to join, as of now, per source,” Anderson explained on Twitter.

Randall started 11 games last season for the Browns notching 61 tackles and six pass deflections. The safety played three seasons with the Packers and, most recently, two years with the Browns.