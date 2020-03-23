Lakers: Shaq Defends Son, Shareef O’Neal & His Decision To Transfer TO LSU

Last month, Shareef O’Neal announced that he will transfer from UCLA to LSU.

A former four-star prospect, Shareef O’Neal is the son of LSU legend, NBA Hall of Famer and TNT analyst, Shaquille O’Neal.

“It’s real big footsteps [to follow],” Shareef O’Neal said recently.

“But I’m ready for it. It’s a great program. Louisiana is a different scene. I’ve been in L.A. most of my life, but I’m ready for it.”

Appearing on this week’s episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Shaquille O’Neal, a Los Angeles Lakers legend, discussed his son’s decision to transfer to LSU.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: I was gonna say what I found interesting this about this time, people are home, quarantined…people aren’t in the office – it gives a lot people time to sit, think and reflect. And Nate Burrelson over on NFL Network, he was on today’s episode on the pod, and he told me he’s appreciative that he’s kind of able to spend time with his family. He broke out the old Nintendo and he was able to teach his sons about Nintendo and some of those things. What are some of the things that you’ve been doing while you’ve been home and quarantined family-wise?

Shaquille O’Neal: Riding bikes with my boys.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: I like that.

Shaquille O’Neal: Riding bikes in the neighborhood. Trying to stay in shape. I’m showing them some basketball drills so Shareef and Shaqir are with me so I’m just handing them the rock and talking to them like men. Because I realize they’re not my boys anymore. It’s not like I’m dad. Now I’m like their homeboy that knows all of the stuff that they’re about to go through. So with that, we really had a good conversation.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Your son is going to LSU. You went to LSU. You did a whole interview when you just talked about how excited he was, I think it was during All-Star break you talked about it. On a scale of 1 to 10, how excited are you that Shareef is going to LSU?

Shaquille O’Neal: 10! Because I know how thepeople are going to treat him. I know how the university is going to treat him, I know how the coaches are going to treat him, how the other people are going to treat him…some of the people that took care of me are still down there and they’re waiting and I can’t wait to go introduce him to my 10 favorite people in the city: cops, DA’s… anything that you might need – these are the numbers you call, put them right in your phone. LSU is like a very, very close knit sports town so, I told my son we’re two blocks behind everybody else. You gotta put in that extra work. And he will.