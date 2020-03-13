Snoop Dogg Talks Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy And His Peers Passing Way in 1992 & 1993

It has been almost a year since Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot on March 31, 2019, in Los Angeles. Earlier this year, the Grammy’s honored him at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on January 26, 2020.

The star-studded tribute featured John Legend, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled, Kirk Franklin, Roddy Ricch, and YG will all perform in Nipsey honor.

“An activist, entrepreneur, and rapper, Nipsey Hussle, had a lasting impact on not just his community, but also the culture at large,” said Grammy Awards executive producer Ken Ehrlich. “There is no denying the influence he had, and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. We are honored to bring together this amazing group of artists to celebrate Nipsey’s life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. It’s sure to be a memorable performance.”

One of his peers was recently on the All The Smoke podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson. Snoop Dogg talked about the legacy that Nipsey left on business, education, and mentorship.

“Nipsey leaves a legacy of gangsterism, business, education, mentorship, and future just because he touched on everything that I spoke on and he knew it,” Snoop said. ” And he knew it. We didn’t know it, ain’t no really knowing how deep Cuz was when he was here. We were rolling with him, so we were enjoying the experience. So, when you fully get to know the experience, then you understand because of all while we were listening we were making our own music and doing other things. So, we couldn’t listen to it like listened to it when he passed away.”

“Now we listen to it with an understanding because we won’t hear him again. So, now you are understanding he knew what he was saying because he could have said anything why would say that? Why would he write that? He knew like we all know. When I write what I write I wrote Murder was the cause before it happened,” said Snoop Dogg. “I didn’t want no murder case to happen. But I knew death was around me, so I had to write where I could survive this is the only I could write it. Everybody was writing about their death listen to my peers in 1992 and 1993. They all write about their death. Snoop Dogg is the only one that didn’t die because he had a relationship with God. I prayed to God in that song [Murder Was The Case] despite making a deal with the devil, but I prayed to God.. That’s game!”

Stephen Curry also talked about his relationship with Nipsey on All the Smoke earlier this year.

“I got to know him a year before he passed and he came on my 5 Minutes from Home show. Took time out of his day to come up to The Bay and we hopped in the back of the sprinter and part that filming takes an hour to edit the footage and have a good conversation,” said Curry.

“I feel like I was talking to him way longer than that because of how real he was and his perspective on life. Like the way, he talked about his daughter and raising her, and his relationship with Lauren [London]. All that type of stuff was real obviously his music stands for itself. When have guys in the spotlight that have a story, has a journey and is able to turn that into inspiration beyond more than he imagines spoke volumes,” said Curry.

