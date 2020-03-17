NHL Team Makes Surprising Job Offer to Tom Brady

Tom Brady is no longer a member of the New England Patriots. End of an era.

End of a dynasty? Well, that remains to be seen. The Patriots probably have had a solid backup plan in place for the last several months. Meanwhile, Brady hasn’t yet revealed what his own next steps will be.

The future Hall-of-Fame quarterback indicated in a heartfelt message that he was indeed going to play “elsewhere” in 2020 without disclosing where. As speculation continues to run rampant, one NHL team is having fun with Brady’s decision.

The Anaheim Ducks — yes, the same franchise named after a Disney movie — posted a photo of Brady donning a Ducks jersey with the caption: “Something to consider, @TomBrady” on Twitter. Obviously, the team was joking but several of their fans voiced their displeasure with the mere thought of Brady playing hockey in California. Brady himself had not commented on the offer because he might be too busy negotiating his new NFL contract.

Where Might Brady End Up in 2020?

It’s anyone’s guess where Tom Brady will wind up taking snaps in 2020. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were considered the odds-on favorites to land him, followed closely by the Los Angeles Chargers. Both teams reportedly made lucrative offers to Brady, in the neighborhood of $30 million per year. The Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears were also rumored to be in the mix for the quarterback.

The #Bucs made a strong offer to QB Tom Brady believed to be $30M or more. The #Chargers did, as well. And now, he’s leaving New England. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

The San Francisco 49ers had been Brady’s No. 1 choice but NBC Sports’ Chris Simms dropped a nugget saying the team was forging ahead with Jimmy Garoppolo, ironically Brady’s former backup in New England. Strange times indeed.

Brady’s Son Plays Hockey for Whatever That’s Worth

Tom Brady’s youngest son, Benjamin, plays youth hockey for a club outside Boston and his dad has often been photographed cheering him on. In fact, Brady was seen carrying Benny’s skates and equipment two years ago prior to the AFC Championship Game in a viral photo. His oldest son, Jack, is really into soccer.

“I’m trying to support them the best I can even though those aren’t my natural sports,” Brady told a local radio station in Boston. “I think they’re into watching [football] because of their dad, but … my oldest son Jack really loves soccer. He wants to be an Olympics soccer goalie. My son Benny is really into hockey.”

Just fuel for the fire: Brady is a native Californian (San Francisco area, not Anaheim) and he just opened a movie production company in Los Angeles. He’s not playing hockey out there but football for the Chargers seems like a logical conclusion.

