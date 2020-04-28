Brett Favre Drops Hammer on Aaron Rodgers vs. Jordan Love

Brett Favre has no doubts about it: Nobody is replacing Aaron Rodgers any time soon at the helm of the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers traded up in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft and selected Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in an unexpected move that bears similarities to how Favre’s career in Green Bay ended — when the Packers drafted Rodgers in 2005’s first round and groomed him for three seasons before promoting him as Favre’s replacement.

“Look, no one’s going to replace Aaron unless Aaron chooses to be replaced,” Favre told TMZ Sports prior to this year’s NFL draft. “There’s no worry for him that he’s going to be ousted. He’s too good of a player.”

I have no idea if the Jordan Love pick is a good, but the EXACT same conversation about getting Brett Favre help on a playoff team was had when the #Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers. — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) April 24, 2020

The transition from Favre to Rodgers wasn’t the smoothest for Green Bay with the former responding poorly to the presence of his eventual successor, but the two Packers legends have become friends over the past several years and keep in regular contact with each other. Still, Favre’s unambiguous support for Rodgers makes for quite the statement.

Rodgers, 36, is now about the same age Favre was when the Packers last selected a quarterback in the first round, but he is also coming off a season in which he championed Green Bay to a 13-3 record and a home playoff win in the first year of a new system. He is currently under contract through the 2023 season, but the Packers have a possible out after 2021 if they wanted to move on sooner.

The @Packers selected Jordan Love (@jordan3love) 26th overall in the 2020 #NFLDraft Brett Favre was 35 years old when the Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers 24th overall in the 2005 draft & threw for 4,088 pass yds the prior season Rodgers is 36 & threw for 4,002 pass yds in 2019 pic.twitter.com/yXdRlb4PwA — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) April 24, 2020

“It’s funny because Aaron and I were talking about it last year, how he gets how I was when he came in,” Favre said. “Because now he’s at that age that I was when he came in, and so it’s getting about time that you start looking at drafting a guy or picking someone up in free agency. Not that we think Aaron is at the end of his road. I think he’s got many good years, barring injury, ahead of him, but you do have to start groom the next guy. And Aaron gets it.”

Favre Offers Perspective on Own Transition

Favre’s disgruntled departure from Green Bay led to some drama in the first several years of the Rodgers era, but the Packers’ former “Gunslinger” admitted he had been expecting the team to bring in his replacement for several years prior to Rodgers getting drafted.

“You know, I was never upset about it,” Favre told TMZ Sports. “I used to think every year when they didn’t draft a quarterback early, I thought, ‘Well, dodged another one.’ And, at 37, I realized when they drafted Aaron that that was kind of reality setting in. Not that I thought I was going to be replaced right away, but that it’s slowly transitioning out with the old and in with the new.”

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst described the move to draft Love as a similar, “long-term decision” for the organization, but when and whether Love takes over for Rodgers all depends on how he develops in the coming years. Short of emergency situations with injuries, Love will have to earn his time in the spotlight with a two-time MVP as his competition.

“As long as (the Packers have Rodgers) at quarterback, they have a chance to go to the Super Bowl, regardless of the rest of the team,” Favre said.

