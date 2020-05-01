Dolphins Cut Ex-Cowboys Bust Taco Charlton for Predictable Reason: Report

Taco Charlton no longer has a job in Miami for the same reason he no longer has a job in Dallas.

According to the Miami Herald, the Dolphins cut Charlton on Thursday, roughly seven months after he was claimed off waivers from the Cowboys. Per reporter Armando Salguero, the ‘Fins waived the 2017 first-round pick due to personality concerns.

“Club sources complained Charlton’s attitude was not what the Dolphins had hoped,” Salguero wrote.



ESPN.com Dolphins reporter Cameron Wolfe echoed Salguero, alleging that Charlton “didn’t fit what coach Brian Flores wants in his players as he continues to mold the team.”

This was the knock on Charlton — a prototypical million-dollar talent with a ten-cent head — during his three-year stay in North Texas. His attitude and love for the game were repeatedly called into question by former Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli, leading to his release last September.

“My agent,” Charlton relayed to Maven Sports’ Mike Fisher a day before departing Dallas, “was told some of the coaches don’t like my personality.”

His teammates at the time didn’t, either.

“I asked a member of the Cowboys organization why didn’t it work out for 2017 first-round draft pick Taco Charlton,” NBCDFW’s Newy Scruggs wrote in September. “The one word response I received was ‘soft.’ So in the end, the impression the club had of the defensive end was simple, he was a soft taco. Ouch.”

A career underachiever, he ended his maligned and injury-affected Cowboys tenure with 46 tackles, four sacks, two pass deflections, and a forced fumble across 27 regular-season games, consistently tumbling down the depth chart.

The lightbulb appeared to have flickered with the Dolphins, as Charlton notched five sacks across five starts (10 appearances) in 2019. He even managed to drop Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott amid a Week 3 meeting of the teams. But the Michigan product was a healthy scratch for the final two weeks of the season, the writing on the wall … again.

Charlton will hit the waiver wire and would revert to unrestricted free agency if not claimed. Still only 25, it’s possible he’s granted a third chance by a defensive-needy or pass-rush-friendly organization that feels capable of harnessing his theoretical upside.

Taco’s starting days, however, are likely finished. Discarded by both his original club and a lowly franchise deep in the rebuilding phase, it’s safe to officially label him a bust.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!