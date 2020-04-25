Highlights of Patriots’ Dynamic New Linebacker Drafted at No. 60 [WATCH]

The New England Patriots have another versatile linebacker in the fold. The Patriots selected Michigans Josh Uche on Friday after some wheeling and dealing.

New England made another in-draft trade. A day after sending their No. 23 pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for the No. 37 pick (which they used to select Lenoir-Rhyne’s Kyle Dugger) and a third-round selection, the Patriots traded the No. 71 and No. 98 pick to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for the No. 60 pick.

Josh Uche Highlights

Josh Uche’s Combine Stats and Measurements

Uche didn’t participate in most of the workouts at the NFL Combine, and his bench press reps were underwhelming. This might have helped Uche slip to No. 60. All-Pros aren’t made at the Combine.

Height: 6’1″

Weight: 245 pounds

Arms: 33 5/8″

Hands: 9 1/2″

40-Time: N/A

Bench Press: 18 reps

Patriots Acknowledge the Josh Uche Selection on Instagram

What Experts Are Saying About Josh Uche

If you read this breakdown from NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein on Uche, it’s easy to see why Patriots head coach and general manager Bill Belichick traded up to select the Michigan product:

Balancing Uche’s skill set and athletic potential against his inexperience and lack of instincts makes him a challenging evaluation. He’s unlikely to find sustained success as a situational rusher, but it should be in play for a team to turn loose his rush instincts and agility inside the pocket as a blitzer. He plays with closing burst, can tackle and is smoother in coverage than expected, but the difference in becoming a pro linebacker instead of a short-term, hybrid athlete will depend largely upon improving his second-level instincts and finding an eclectic defensive mind to unlock his potential.

NFL Comparison for Josh Uche

At the top end of his potential, Uche has some Elvis Dumervil to his game. He’s a bit of an undersized edge rusher, at least from a vertical standpoint. He greats great leverage rushing the passer but is strong enough to hold against the initial punch and to disengage.

However, I could see him being someone who can be neutralized by offenses that get the ball out quickly and ones that force him to cover. That said, Belichick is the kind of defensive mind that Zierlein referred to in his evaluation. If you give him an opportunity to craft a role for Uche, we might see some special sack numbers.

On the low end of his spectrum, you might remember a former New York Jets pick named Vernon Gholston. The latter was more of an athletic freak, but he never turned into the elite pass rusher the Jets thought he’d become.

