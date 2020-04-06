Lions’ Frank Ragnow Reveals Huge Coronavirus Donation

Frank Ragnow has seen multiple communities support him on the way towards achieving his NFL dream with the Detroit Lions and now, the offensive lineman is paying it forward to try and help those communities deal with the coronavirus.

Ragnow revealed that he would be donating $30,000 toward helping communities in Arkansas, Minnesota and Michigan. Ragnow is from Minnesota, went to college in Arkansas and was drafted by the Lions. As he said, those communities mean the most to him, so he is reaching out and pledging money to help local food banks in need in all of those locations.

Here’s a look at what Ragnow had to say on Instagram:

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

When it comes to Detroit more specifically, Ragnow will be donating $10,000 to Gleaners Food Bank, which the Detroit Free Press points out in a piece by Dave Birkett. Ragnow admitted in the piece that while he is able to eat well, he understands the plight of those who are not afforded that same luxury, which is why he wanted to help out so badly.

It’s another nice gesture lately by a member of the team.

Frank Ragnow Shared Love With Lions Fans During Lockdown

Ragnow took time out to provide his take on the goings on with a nice video recently when he checked in with Lions fans.

As Ragnow said, there’s reason to be positive even as things have gotten a bit uncertain in recent weeks. Ragnow himself has been doing plenty of working out and fishing, and thinks some time with family could be the best thing for everyone.

“Stay positive Lions fans. It’s a good opportunity to spend some more time with your family,” Ragnow says in the clip. “Get out in the outdoors. You could go fishing. Some great fishing around Detroit. You could go on walks. Take your dogs on walks, take your cats on walks. Take whatever animal you want on walks. Just stay positive and keep the faith because once this corona is over, we’re going to come back stronger than ever.”

The hope is things play out just like that. Not only is Ragnow spreading the love with his words, he’s doing his part to help communities financially as well, which is amazing to see.

Matthew Stafford Pledged Huge Donation to Detroit

Ragnow isn’t the only one pitching in. Quarterback Matthew Stafford revealed that he committed another $100,000 to Detroit in a post at DetroitLions.com on Thursday. This donation will be to the Forgotten Harvest as well as the Detroit Public Schools, who are trying to help out hungry students as they navigate the coronavirus crisis. The money should help a pair of needy groups continue to try and help folks survive.

Here’s a look at part of the explanation of the gift from Mike O’Hara’s piece at DetroitLions.com:

“A financial commitment of $100,000 on two fronts: Forgotten Harvest, which delivers 138,000 pounds of food to local charities six days a week, and the Detroit Public Schools Community District’s efforts to provide immediate relief to students impacted by the crisis. It is one more example of the charitable and humanitarian causes the Staffords have undertaken since Matthew came to the Lions in 2009. “Obviously, Kelly and I feel really blessed to be in the situation we’re in,” Stafford said. “Some of that comes with respect to the people who are in your community and have been having a hard go of it. This virus is affecting all people, and people in all areas. “We’re trying to help out what is home to us, and what’s been home to us for 12 years.”

Previously, Stafford and his wife Kelly had donated $5,000 to feed first responders at various eateries as they battle the outbreak. Wayne County has been hard hit in Detroit with the virus, so it’s nice to see Stafford stepping up and continuing to deliver.

The Lions are going above and beyond for the community in its time of need, and these donations by Ragnow and others will certainly help matters as everyone deals with a challenging time.

