Sebastian Telfair: Former NBA Player Loses Mother & Brother to COVID-19

Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair, who was drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2004, has lost both his mother and his brother in the past month. His older brother, Dan Turner, died of the COVID-19 coronavirus on March 28, while his mother, Erica Telfair, died early on Monday morning, April 27. Although her official cause of death has not yet been confirmed, she had COVID-19 as well.

Telfair’s cousin, former Knicks and Nets guard Stephon Marbury, spoke to the Undefeated on March 30. In the interview, he confirmed that Turner had died from coronavirus and Erica Telfair was in a coma and “fighting for her life” at the time due to the same virus.

Dan Turner Died of COVID-19 on March 28 & Erica Telfair Died Almost a Month Later, on April 27

Both Sebastian and his younger brother, Ethan Telfair, posted about their older brother and their mother’s deaths on social media. Last month, on March 28, Sebastian posted about his older brother’s passing on Instagram:

His caption reads: “miss my big brother already! When the lights is on…. sip.”

On the same day, Telfair’s younger brother Ethan posted about Turner’s death on Twitter:

Today i lost my big brother and it’s ripping my heart and spirit apart. I love you so much and i don’t know how I’m going to get over this. Rest In Peace Dan 💔 my heart is exploding . God your will — Ethan Telfair (@KingTelfair31) March 28, 2020

Almost a month later, both brothers posted about their mother’s death early on April 27. Sebastian wrote the news in an Instagram story which reads, “Let me see them x-rays. I ain’t no expert, we just hurt!” along with her name and her dates of birth and death.

Ethan also posted about his mother’s passing early on April 27:

Rest In Peace Mommy. Until we meet again my angel 💔😢💔 pic.twitter.com/2ME2mMIzcc — Ethan Telfair (@KingTelfair31) April 27, 2020

He wrote: “Rest In Peace Mommy. Until we meet again my angel.”

Telfair Was Drafted Straight Out of High School & Played 10 Seasons in the NBA

According to the NY Post, Telfair was the first guard to join the NBA straight out of high school, getting drafted 13th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2004. Prior to getting drafted, he went to Abraham Lincoln High School in New York and became one of the top high school basketball prospects in the U.S. He ended up playing 10 seasons in the NBA for a number of different teams, including the Timberwolves and the Suns, before moving to China and playing for the Chinese Basketball Association.

Telfair’s late older brother, Dan Turner, was a coach at Lincoln and also used to run a basketball tournament on Coney Island named after Sebastian Telfair. The sport ran in the family because Telfair’s younger brother Ethan also played basketball, first for Lincoln and then for Idaho State.

Telfair is the cousin of former NBA star Stephon Marbury, who was an NBA All-Star with the Nets in 2001 and the Suns in 2003. He’s now a head coach in the Chinese Basketball Association. Marbury also posted a tribute to Telfair’s mother, his aunt, on April 27:

He wrote, “You ran your race 1st cousin (auntie). We’re only here on earth for a short time but with God forever. We know how much your kids love you but God loves you more. No suffering no pain rest well we LOVE YOU!”

