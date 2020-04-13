Seahawks Linked to Redskins’ Pro Bowler in Trade Rumor

The Seattle Seahawks have been active in free agency to improve their offensive line, and one NFL insider believes GM John Schneider may not be done making moves. NBC Sports’ Peter King called the Seahawks one of the top contenders to make a trade for Redskins’ left tackle Trent Williams.

“Honestly, I’d watch Seattle, too,” King told NBC Sports Washington. “Seattle is forever in search of an offensive line fix.”

King mentioned the Seahawks as just below the Jets as teams that could make a run at Williams. King reported that a second or third round pick could allow the Seahawks to land Williams.

“He should still be able to get a mid-to-low 2 or a very high 3,” King explained to NBC Sports Washington. “That would be my expectation that would happen.”

Trent Williams Would Be an Interesting Fit for the Seahawks Given Duane Brown Is Already on the Roster

The Seahawks do not have a glaring need at left tackle given Duane Brown is already on the roster. If the Seahawks were to make a move for Williams, the team likely believes one of the players could move to right tackle.

Williams is entering the final year of his current deal and is set to make $12.5 million next season, per Spotrac. Williams’ agent Vincent Taylor released a statement to ESPN’s Adam Schefter noting the two parties have “irreconcilable differences” emphasizing it is in everyone’s best interest to “trade or release” the tackle.

“The relationship between the Redskins and Trent Williams has reached a point where it’s in the best interest that the Redskins trade or release him,” Taylor told ESPN. “…The Redskins have shown no interest in negotiating in good faith, and, in fact, have given inconsistent demands on what it wants in return for a trade.”

The challenge for the Seahawks or any team that acquires Williams is that the left tackle wants a new long-term deal worth $18 million annually, per NBC Sports Washington.

This appears to be an unrealistic goal for a player that did not play in 2019 amidst the contract dispute. Williams played in 13 games in 2018 with appearances in 10 and 12 games respectively in the prior two seasons. It is more likely that a team would trade for Williams and allow the tackle to play out the final year of his current contract to assess his level of play after a year layoff.

The Seahawks Added 4 New Offensive Linemen in Free Agency

Seattle has already made major adjustments on the offensive line in free agency. The Seahawks signed four new offensive linemen so far this offseason: Brandon Shell, Chance Warmack, B.J. Finney and Cedric Ogbuehi. Seattle also did not re-sign George Fant or Germain Ifedi in free agency meaning the starting unit will look much different next season.

The Seahawks have eight picks in the 2020 NFL draft, so it would not be a major challenge to trade a mid-round pick. That said, Williams’ asking price for a long-term deal is significantly high for a player who has not played in more than a year. Williams appears to be more of a luxury for the Seahawks rather than a necessity with Brown still on the roster.

