UFC Star Justin Gaethje Blasts ‘Idiot’ UFC 249 Critics

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje doesn’t care what you think about his upcoming April 18 battle against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. The 31-year-old American revealed to TMZ Sports exactly what he thinks about all the critics and naysayers who don’t believe the UFC should be putting on a pay-per-view event during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially those who aren’t excited about UFC 249 after UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was forced out of the event due to self-quarantine.

“As disappointing as it is that Khabib and Tony aren’t happening, you know, if you’re a fan of the MMA then you’re an idiot if you are not excited about this fight,” Gaethje said.

UFC 249 takes place Saturday, April 18 at a location to be determined. The card will be available in the U.S. exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Gaethje Describes Ferguson as ‘Perfect Dance Partner’

Gaethje said he was excited to face Ferguson for the interim lightweight title.

“Tony brings many challenges,” Gaethje said. “I’m looking forward to facing adversity in there. I literally know that he thrives in dark places. And I consider myself to also thrive in dark places.”

Gaethje expects a great fight against Ferguson at UFC 249.

“I got the perfect dance partner,” Gaethje said. “I got the dance partner that, um, that I dream about and that’s Tony Ferguson. Like I said, he thrives in dark places, he doesn’t get tired, um, he’s got cardio for days. And I hit like a mack truck. So, when I hit him he’ll go to sleep.”

Gaethje Expects to Score Knockout

Gaethje believes his power and ability to stop opponents is what will carry him to victory.

“And I possess some of the best finishing skills on the UFC roster,” Gaethje said. “I got legs. I’m going to attack his body, I’m going to attack his legs. And then, whenever he’s worried about those, I’m going to punch him in the head and hopefully he goes to sleep.”

Gaethje has good reason for believing in his power. He’s won three straight UFC contests against Donald Cerrone, Edson Barboza and James Vick, and all three wins came via first-round knockouts. Moreover, Gaethje is one of the most aggressive and exciting fighters at 155 pounds. He’s considered a nightmare matchup by some, and now he gets the chance at UFC 249 to capture UFC gold.

Gaethje Knows Ferguson Is Dangerous

Gaethje believes he must stop Ferguson or he could end up getting finished himself.

“If not, he’s probably going to cut me up with some elbows, probably choke me out late in the fight,” Gaethje said. “If I don’t put him to sleep.”

Still, Gaethje said he’d leave it all in the Octagon come fight night, and that the only thing he was going to focus on was doing his best work.

“But, again, I’m content with every single one of those scenarios as long as I get to go in there and I don’t disappoint myself and my family,” Gaethje said. “That’s my only goal.”

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson