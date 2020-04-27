Where is Dennis Rodman? Hall-of-Fame Status, Stats, Instagram and More

Dennis Rodman took center stage for on the Last Dance, Chicago Bulls documentary on Sunday night. The polarizing, defensive and rebounding savant had a distinctive impact on the Bulls organization during his three years with the team, and as we learned on Sunday, his presence was a major positive and distraction at times.

Here’s a breakdown of what Rodman is up to these days.

Dennis Rodman’s Birthday, Age and Siblings

Rodman was born in Trenton, New Jersey on May 13, 1961. He will 59 years old next month. Rodman is the son of Shirley and Philander Rodman. The latter had a number of children with the definitive number of Rodman’s siblings unknown. Rodman once stated he has a total of 47 siblings with the majority of them coming from his father who left him and his mother when he was very young.

An article published in 1996 suggests Rodman’s father had 27 children. Later, perhaps after fathering two more children, Rodman’s dad said he had 29 kids. Whatever the exact number, it’s safe to say, Dennis has a lot of brothers and sisters.

Dennis Rodman’s Career and Stats

Rodman’s career in the NBA began in the 1986-87 season when he was selected by the Detroit Pistons in the second round of the 1986 NBA Draft out of SE Oklahoma. Rodman played 14 years in the NBA for five different teams.

Rodman spent seven seasons with the Pistons, three with the Bulls, two with the San Antonio Spurs, one with the Los Angeles Lakers and another with the Dallas Mavericks.

Rodman led the NBA in rebounding six times in a row from 1991-92 to 1997-98. He also won two Defensive Player of the Year awards, made two All-Star teams, two All-NBA teams, eight All-Defensive teams, and won five NBA Championships.

Dennis Rodman’s Hall of Fame Status

In 2011, Rodman was inducted to the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Rodman went into the Hall with Teresa Edwards, Artis Gilmore, Herb Magee, Chris Mullin, Arvydas Sabonis, Tom Sanders, Goose Tatum, Tara VanDerveer, and former Bulls assistant coach Tex Winter.

Dennis Rodman’s Current Team Affiliation

Despite his all-time greatness and Hall-of-Fame induction, Rodman’s isn’t currently affiliated with an NBA team in any capacity. Many greats with a comparable resume are working in at least an advisory role, or as an assistant coach, but not Rodman.

Dennis Rodman on Twitter

Rodman’s Twitter handle is @dennisrodman.

He doesn’t tweet often, but on the day Kobe Bryant passed away, Rodman did post this message and tribute to the fallen NBA great.

Devastated to hear the news on my friend @kobebryant passing. Prayers go out to his wife Vanessa and his children and the @Lakers family. pic.twitter.com/Oki9GkYEu5 — Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) January 26, 2020

Dennis Rodman on Instagram

Rodman is far more active on Instagram. You can clearly see his celebrity still shines brightly as he has multiple images on his account with prominent people such as Mike Tyson, Mario Lopez, and others. His latest post highlights his son and daughter who are demonstrating their athletic talents while in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic: