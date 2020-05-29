Seahawks Chances to Sign Antonio Brown or Josh Gordon Revealed: Report

The Seattle Seahawks continue to be linked to free-agent wide receivers Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon. Despite Russell Wilson’s desire for the team to sign Brown, the Seahawks appear more likely to re-sign Gordon. ESPN 710 Seattle’s John Clayton reported that there is about a “five percent” chance that the Seahawks sign Brown.

Clayton may see Brown landing with the Seahawks as a longshot but believes there is an “85 percent chance” Gordon will return to Seattle.

Brown was spotted working out with Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith earlier this week and the videos went viral. It remains to be seen if the Seahawks are seriously considering Brown for the 2020 season.

Wilson Would Reportedly “Love” for the Seahawks to Add Brown

Clayton also reported earlier that Wilson would “love” for the Seahawks to sign Brown. This is consistent with Wilson’s public comments last season confirming his interest in Seattle adding the troubled receiver.

“But it’s not out of the question for the Seahawks to add another wide receiver,” Clayton explained on May 20. “According to sources, Wilson would love to add Antonio Brown. Brown is also close with backup QB Geno Smith, whose one-year contract with the Seahawks was finalized Wednesday.”

Aside from the excess baggage Brown brings to his next stop, it is unclear how much the receiver will be able to play next season if he does sign with a team. The NFL has an ongoing investigation into sexual assault accusations against Brown, but the league only appears ready to announce a ruling once the receiver signs with a team. If the accusations are proved valid, Brown likely faces a lengthy suspension that means he would be unable to suit up for a good portion of the season.

Gordon Is Applying for NFL Reinstatement

Things are not clear cut for Gordon either who remains suspended indefinitely from the league for violations against the NFL’s drug policy. More relaxed marijuana rules in the new collective bargaining agreement has some fans optimistic that Gordon could finally avoid being suspended in the future.

Clayton’s recent report makes sense as the Seahawks were the lone team that put in a waiver claim for Gordon after he was released by the Patriots last season. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported in March that Gordon is applying for reinstatement which will be overseen by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

“Wide receiver Josh Gordon intends to play in 2020 as he works his way back from indefinite suspension, according to a source,” Fowler noted. “Commissioner Roger Goodell will oversee Gordon’s reinstatement attempt, during which the player must prove he’s making steady progress away from the field.”

Gordon appears to still call Seattle home and has been posting workout videos from the area on social media. Until Brown signs with an NFL team, there is going to continue to be speculation that Seattle could be a landing spot for the receiver. Especially when the greatest quarterback in franchise history is pushing for it to happen.

