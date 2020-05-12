Myles Garrett Seahawks Trade Rumor Blatantly False

A wild trade rumor caught fire on Monday via Reddit that had Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett landing with the Seattle Seahawks.

While the speculation ran rampant from user “everyonelovesnudez” that Seattle would strike a deal for Garrett — a Defensive Player of the Year candidate before his helmet-swinging attack on Steelers QB Mason Rudolph in Week 11 — actual NFL reporters poured some cold water on the rumors.

“As much as I don’t want to break up the entertaining twitter brouhaha between Browns and Seahawks fans, Myles Garrett isn’t being traded to Seattle,” Yahoo Sports Charles Robinson reported on Twitter. “Cleveland is working hard on an extension. Garrett will be shot to Mars in a rocket before he’s dealt to Seattle. Not. Happening.”

Some fans found some reason to buy into the rumor from the Reddit user because the anonymous source had called a move by the Seahawks earlier this offseason when they released center Justin Britt. In fact, the user even did a local radio interview in Seattle earlier in the day to discuss his sources and reasoning.

“The player that is coming to the Seahawks apparently is Myles Garrett. The Browns have not been happy with him after what happened with what happened with the Mason Rudolph incident. There has been a split in the Browns organization — some people want to keep him because he’s so talented. Some want to trade him. I don’t know what Seattle is giving up, but the trade is finalized or just finishing up.”

Value on Rumored Myles Garrett Trade Ridiculous

The reported value later came out of the fictional trade, which was aging linebacker KJ Wright, along with a second and seventh round pick. For a Pro Bowl pass-rusher in his prime like Garrett, the value made little to no sense.

“Seahawks Twitter get a grip,” Jake Heaps of ESPN Radio in Seattle wrote on Twitter. “Sorry to burst your bubble but the Myles Garrett Trade rumors couldn’t be more wrong (I would love for it to be true). No team in their right mind is going to trade one of the NFL’s truly ELITE pass rushers for a LB, a 2nd and 7th RD pick.”

Garrett is the Browns best player on the defensive side of the ball for Cleveland and the team doesn’t have a wealth of talent behind him to take up the mantle upon his departure.

Garrett was on track for a second Pro Bowl season with 10 sacks but was hit with an indefinite suspension from the NFL after he ripped off the helmet of Rudolph and hit him over the head with it. Garrett sat out the final six games of the Browns season with the suspension, but was reinstated this offseason.

Browns ownership vocally supported Garrett after the suspension and there’s a new regime in Cleveland with general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski who have spoken highly of the former No. 1 overall pick.

Browns Looking to Extend Myles Garrett

If the Browns were in some kind of cap trouble and unable to retain Garrett via a lucrative extension, it would make sense to shop him if they could get the proper value back.

The Browns have more than enough cap room — the most in the league currently — to offer Garrett a massive extension and keep him as a core part of the team going forward. On top of that, Berry inked most of the defensive free agents this offseason to one year deals, giving the Browns max flexibility with their direction going forward.

The Browns recently exercised Garrett’s fifth-year option, but there’s a chance he won’t even reach that 2021 season without an extension in place. Browns general manager Andrew Berry recently joined the RapSheet + Friends with NFL insider Ian Rapoport and gave some insight on the situation regarding Garrett’s extension.

While he was tight lipped on where the negotiations are at, Berry made certain to note that the team wants Garrett in Browns colors for a long time.

“I wouldn’t speak on any of that publicly. That’s always something we prefer to keep private and internal. Needless to say, we do have a lot belief in Myles,” Berry said on the podcast. “We do view him as a long-term member of the organization. We love the player and love the person as well. We certainly hope that he’s going to be a Brown for years to come.”

Rapoport went on NFL Network and said that he believes Garrett could become the first pass-rusher to hit the $25 million per year mark with his extension. Currently, Bears linebacker Khalil Mack is currently the highest paid defender in the league in terms of average annual value at $23.5 million.

