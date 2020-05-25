Did Former Bears’ WR Taylor Gabriel Just Subtly Announce His Retirement?

H as former Chicago Bears wide receiver Taylor Gabriel decided to retire from the NFL after six seasons at the age of 29-years-old? Daniel Greenberg of ChiSportsUpdates first reported Gabriel’s retirement, and a visit to Gabriel’s new company, TP Trucking Pro, says that Gabriel has decided “to hang up his cleats.”

Gabriel, who spent the last two seasons in Chicago, started 18 games for the Bears in that span, catching 96 passes for 1,041 yards and six touchdowns. He was signed by the Cleveland Browns in 2014 as an undrafted free agent, and he played in Cleveland for two years before heading to Atlanta, where he spent two seasons with the Falcons. He had his best season with the Bears in 2018, when he caught 67 passes for 688 yards and two scores.

Gabriel played in nine games last year, starting seven. He suffered two concussions during the 2019 season — one in September, and one later in the year, both of which severely limited his production.

Taylor Gabriel Injury History: Concussions Were a Major Concern

The Bears released Gabriel to free up cap space, but his injury history has to be a concern for the wideout, as well as any teams who may have been potential suitors. Gabriel also had concussions during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, and in the day and age of C.T.E., Gabriel has reportedly decided to turn his focus on a new business venture.

According to Greenberg, Gabriel is now the CEO of a trucking company, which, by all accounts, is correct.

Gabriel shared the following on his Instagram page on May 11:

He also follows the company TP Trucking Pros on Instagram, and the company’s ‘About’ section announces him as CEO and features the following:

“With over 6 years in the National Football League, CEO Taylor Gabriel Sr. transitioned off the football field into the trucking biz. After 2 years with the Chicago Bears, Gabriel decided to hang up his cleats and pursue his off-field endeavors. Using his leadership and connections to the NFL to the pleasure of building a team of skilled drivers and a fleet of box trucks that haul freight across Texas.”

While Gabriel has yet to confirm or deny his retirement or release an official statement about the matter, it seems as though he has been quietly preparing for life beyond the National Football League for awhile now. Saying he “transitioned off the football field” while noting he had “decided to hang up his cleats and pursue his off-field endeavors” seem like pretty definitive statements, and he hasn’t signed with another team since the Bears released him a few months back.

