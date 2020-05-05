Vince Carter Best Ever Toronto Raptor Over Kyle Lowry? Legend Reveals Why

Is Kyle Lowry the best Toronto Raptors player to ever live?

Some would say Kawhi Leonard is. He was the star of the Raptors’ NBA Finals Championship run last season.

Some might say Chris Bosh or DeMar DeRozan.

Others may say Vince Carter. A winner of the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest in 2000, VC put the Raptors on the map.

Many might even say Kyle Lowry. Lowry was traded to the Raptors from the Houston Rockets on July 11, 2012, in a deal for Gary Forbes and a future first round pick.

Vince Carter seems to think Lowry is the best Raptor ever. “For sure,” he told the Toronto Sun’s Ryan Wolstat.

“He’s done a lot, he’s accomplished a lot. He’s been through the ups and downs and he’s been to the mountaintop, so that propels him right there.

“Obviously the longer he plays here the more he’s going to accomplish wonderful feats like this. It’s well deserved. He loves to play, he’s a competitor, obviously. I’m just glad I was able to see it. I’ll talk junk to him later.”

Appearing on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, former Villanova University standout, John Celestand weighed in on Lowry’s place as a Raptor great. “I think Kyle Lowry would have to win another ring in Toronto for him to eclipse Vince Carter,” he said.

“I know Vince Carter never won a ring but, Vince Carter was a highlight reel and made Toronto culturally significant. Nobody was rappin’ about Toronto – there was no Drake at that time, right? But Toronto’s a great city man. I don’t know if you’ve ever been there, but Toronto is a great city man. But you know how us Americans are…we know nothing about nothing that ain’t American! We’re spoiled.”

Spoiled we may be. But the World with Canada and the United States got a front row seat to the greatness of Vince Carter. “Vince Carter put Toronto on the map,” John Celestand told Scoop B Radio.

“And Kyle Lowry, although he won a championship when being a consistent player, has not been, NOT been that same consistent player in the Playoffs. Until this season. I mean, he played well and they won. He has to do it again and get two for me to say – it’s kind of like LeBron. LeBron would have to get SEVEN rings to eclipse Jordan in my opinion because he lost so many. So you gotta make up for the bad times and you gotta get more. You just can’t get six. You gotta get seven or eight to make for the times that when you struggled to eclipse Jordan to me. And that’s the same thing that Kobe had to do. He was going to have to win six or seven and I think that’s the same with Kyle Lowry; to eclipse Vince Carter you have to win two and play well, you know?”