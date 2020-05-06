Pau Gasol Explains How Lakers Can Win Title, Talks Jersey Retirement

Though Pau Gasol only played seven of his 20 NBA seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, there’s little doubt that he bleeds purple and gold. His stint with the team was one of the most memorable in franchise history. Gasol has yet to retire, but he hasn’t been on an NBA roster since last year. Despite not playing, he’s been able to stay in the public eye and recently had a chance to talk about the Lakers’ title chances.

“They have as good of a chance as anyone,” Gasol told ClutchPoints. “I think they’re in a position to do that. But they have some competition and they have to earn it. What they’re doing right now will affect their chances. The experience that they have in the playoffs with LeBron’s Finals experience gives them the edge. Hopefully, we’ll have a chance to see that.”

Gasol knows a thing or two about getting Los Angeles to the championship. Due to the suspension of play and closing of facilities, it will be hard for players to stay in game shape. Luckily, they are a veteran team and they are most likely staying in the best shape they can given the circumstances. If the season does return, teams could look very different than they did when the NBA suspended. It will be very interesting to watch how the Lakers handle the situation.

Gasol Talks Potential Jersey Retirement

The Lakers have a long tradition of honoring the best players in franchise history by retiring their numbers. Though he only had a seven-year stint in Los Angeles, Gasol is hopeful that he’ll receive the honor.

“It will be an honor if it does happen,” Gasol said. “It would be a privilege to be in that group. It means a lot to me that the fans would like to see that. It will be beyond my dreams to be able to experience that.”

Nobody on the Lakers currently wears 16, which was Gasol’s number. Though he wasn’t a Laker lifer, Gasol is more than worthy of getting his number retired in Staples Center. Before he came to the team, Kobe Bryant was hoping to get traded and they were in the midst of another mediocre season. As soon as he got there, the team was elevated to the best team in the Western Conference and made it the NBA Finals. Though they lost that year, they ended up winning the next two. If it wasn’t for Gasol, Bryant doesn’t get his fourth and fifth titles. He absolutely deserves to be immortalized by getting his jersey retired.

When Will Gasol Retire?

Talking about retiring Gasol’s jersey is all fine and dandy, but serious talks can’t happen until the former All-Star actually retires. He’s not on a roster, but he’s having a hard time pulling the trigger on retirement.

“It’s something that will come one time, sooner or later,” said Gasol about retirement, per El Pais. “We hope that time hasn’t come yet. But I also take the opportunity to focus on the Gasol Foundation and other off-court projects. And also think of what my next professional stage may be, my next challenges. All this while I’m still recovering, trying to give myself a chance to keep playing. Now, the priority is to overcome this pandemic among all. Everything else is completely secondary.”

He appears to be trying to stick it out as long as possible, but retirement will happen eventually. Gasol is no longer the dominant force he was once was and won’t find a significant role on a team.

