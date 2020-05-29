Insider Makes Bold Prediction on Russell Wilson’s Future With Seahawks

Russell Wilson’s status with the Seattle Seahawks continues to be a popular discussion despite the quarterback signing a long-term extension prior to last season. NBC Sports’ Chris Simms believes the Seahawks will consider moving on from Wilson after his current contract given the rising pries of quarterbacks.

“If we get here two years from now, and the team is in a pretty good spot where they feel like, ‘Okay, we built up the roster again. We’ve got some young talent. We’ve got some depth behind it and all that,’ Simms noted on Pro Football Talk. “Do they really want to pay Russell Wilson $40-something million a year as he goes into his [late 30’s]? I’m not so sure. If John Schneider and Pete Carroll are there, I would say no. I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

The Seahawks have shown a more cautious approach when it comes to giving players big paydays. Yet, Seattle has also made exceptions with players like Wilson and Bobby Wagner who the team considers their franchise leaders.

Wilson Is Signed Through 2023 & Has a No-Trade Clause

Simms cites the Seahawks’ track record of not breaking the bank on players as a reason to think the team would be hesitant to give Wilson another raise when his current deal ends in 2023. The former NFL quarterback believes there is a “very real possibility” that Wilson will finish his career with another team.

“This contract negotiation we just went through where Russell got four years, $135 million, that was different,” Simms continued. “The team was not in a state of where it could survive by itself and they realized Russell Wilson was the greatest asset on their football team. But we see it, they’re turning this football team around, now. And you’re right, I just don’t think that is the kind of group that is going to put all their eggs in the older to mid-30’s Russell Wilson basket when that time comes and pay him a huge allotment of money again. I think [with] people saying that they think Wilson could end his career somewhere else, I think that is a very real possibility as well.”

As evidenced by Tom Brady this offseason, the vast majority of players will play for multiple teams over their career. Given Wilson’s rapid progression it is hard to imagine that the quarterback will not continue to be in his prime when his current contract concludes. Wilson will be 34 when his current contract ends and is expected to still be at the peak of his career.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio Reported That the Seahawks Could Consider Trading Wilson

Simms previously reported that the Seahawks had discussions with the Browns about a trade involving Wilson and the No. 1 pick back in 2018. At the time, Wilson was entering the final year of his rookie contract and the team was in negotiations to solidify a long-term deal with their franchise quarterback.

Wilson’s current contract has a no-trade clause, but Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that his sources indicate the franchise could consider trading him even before his deal ends. Wilson would have to sign off on any deal given his no-trade clause.

“That said, some who are close enough to the situation to know what may happen believe that Wilson eventually will be traded,” Florio explained. “Intriguing potential destinations would include, in our view, the Cowboys, Raiders, and Saints. …Some think it’s just a matter of time before he’s traded by a team that talked about trading him just two years ago.”

The Seahawks may not break the bank for free agents, but the team’s willingness to pay for one of the top NFL quarterbacks is in an entirely different category. We would be wise to remember the start of the Pete Carroll era prior to Wilson’s arrival and how much the team struggled without a franchise quarterback. There are much more feasible places to find a bargain aside from quarterback.