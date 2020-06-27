Bubba Wallace’s Girlfriend Amanda Has Sweet Post on NASCAR Driver

It has been a long few weeks for Bubba Wallace and longtime girlfriend Amanda Carter is doing her best to encourage the NASCAR driver. Carter took to Instagram to post a lengthy message about Wallace after NASCAR announced that the noose found in his garage was not targeted at him.

“I am so proud of you,” Carter noted. “I am so proud of you for standing up for what is right and continuing to do so without fear of the outcome. For continuing to stand faced with uncertainty and fear all with a smile on your face. I am so proud of you for using your platform.”

NASCAR Emphasized That Bubba Had “Nothing to Do” With the Noose

NASCAR just released a photo of the garage pull rope that was fashioned into a noose at Talladega. pic.twitter.com/gRAUAJoYv2 — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 25, 2020

Wallace has received backlash from some fans who have accused the driver of somehow pulling off a hoax. NASCAR emphasized that no other driver’s garage had a rope fashioned in the same manner which caused great concern about foul play.

“Bubba Wallace and the 43 team had nothing to do with this,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps said, per NASCAR.com. ” … I want to thank Bubba Wallace and everyone at Richard Petty Motorsports. Specifically, I want to thank Bubba for his leadership over this past three weeks. Bubba has done nothing but represent this sport with courage, class and dignity and he stood tall for what he believes in. And we all need to stand with him. I know I’m going to.”

Amanda on Bubba: ‘I Wish Everyone Knew You’

Carter noted that she wishes some of the people who have sent hurtful messages his way actually knew the driver. She has posted several messages in support of her boyfriend since Wallace has been outspoken in his push to broaden the NASCAR fan base.

“I wish the people saying hurtful comments knew you,” Carter continued. “I wish everyone knew you. I hope people continue to stand with you because you’re standing for so many others… so many little boys and girls who dream of going fast but haven’t seen someone who looks like them, for all the new and old fans who felt uncomfortable coming to a race and for everyone who has experienced racism.”

Bubba on the Results of the Investigation: ‘This Should not Detract from the Show of Unity We Had’

Wallace released his own statement after NASCAR revealed their findings. He noted that “this should not detract from the show of unity we had on Monday” referring to the drivers pushing the No. 43 car to the front of the line in Talladega.

“It has been an emotional few days,” Wallace explained on Twitter. “First off, I want to say how relieved I am that the investigation revealed that this wasn’t what we feared it was. I want to thank my team, NASCAR and the FBI for acting swiftly and treating this as a real threat. I think we’ll gladly take a little embarrassment over what the alternatives could have been. Make no mistake, though some will try, this should not detract from the show of unity we had on Monday, and the progress we’ve made as a sport to be a more welcoming environment for all.”

Carter ended her message by noting she was “thankful” that the investigation revealed the noose was not targeted at Wallace.

“I am so thankful that this was not a purposeful act, I am so thankful you are safe,” Carter concluded. “For those who have stood with Bubba, keep standing. #istandwithbubba and #istillstandwithbubba”

