Khabib & Other Fighters React to Dustin Poirier’s Victory Over Dan Hooker

Getty Dustin Poirier & Dan Hooker

On Saturday, June 27, Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier got back on the winning track when he defeated Dan “The Hangman” Hooker at UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker. For five rounds, the two elite lightweight fighters gave it there all in what turned out to be a fight of the year candidate.

In the end, No. 3 ranked Poirier defeated No. 5 ranked Hooker by unanimous decision. With the victory, Poirier improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 26-6 and one no contest. The Diamond also put himself back into the winning column as his last fight was a losing effort to current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Poirier snapped The Hangman’s three-fight winning streak, and his pro record dropped to 20-9.

Fighters React to Poirier & Hooker’s Fight on Saturday Night

Poirier and Hooker’s fighting colleagues reacted to their fan-pleasing bout: Khabib Nurmagomedov tweeted: “Congratulations @DustinPoirier great fight.”

Current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman tweeted: “What a fight!”

Former flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo tweeted: “I don’t know how to call it. We all won.”

UFC “BMF” Jorge Masvidal tweeted: “Great fight! FOTY Probably. I think @DustinPoirier got it.”

Top featherweight contender Aljamain Sterling tweeted: “What an amazing performance from both guys! It’s tough to lose after an effort like that, but the fans won & we have another classic from both these warriors. Hooker will be back, but for now heal up & get back in 155 gauntlet. Congrats to [The Diamond].”

Top heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou tweeted: “Congratulations to these two savages for a terrific fight!!”

Featherweight fighter Andre Fili tweeted: “Fights like this remind everybody this is the best sport on earth. Both of these guys should be proud.”

