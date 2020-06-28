Khabib & Other Fighters React to Dustin Poirier’s Victory Over Dan Hooker

On Saturday, June 27, Dustin “The Diamond” Poirier got back on the winning track when he defeated Dan “The Hangman” Hooker at UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Hooker. For five rounds, the two elite lightweight fighters gave it there all in what turned out to be a fight of the year candidate.

In the end, No. 3 ranked Poirier defeated No. 5 ranked Hooker by unanimous decision. With the victory, Poirier improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 26-6 and one no contest. The Diamond also put himself back into the winning column as his last fight was a losing effort to current lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Poirier snapped The Hangman’s three-fight winning streak, and his pro record dropped to 20-9.

Fighters React to Poirier & Hooker’s Fight on Saturday Night

Poirier and Hooker’s fighting colleagues reacted to their fan-pleasing bout: Khabib Nurmagomedov tweeted: “Congratulations @DustinPoirier great fight.”

Current UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman tweeted: “What a fight!”

Former flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo tweeted: “I don’t know how to call it. We all won.”

UFC “BMF” Jorge Masvidal tweeted: “Great fight! FOTY Probably. I think @DustinPoirier got it.”

Top featherweight contender Aljamain Sterling tweeted: “What an amazing performance from both guys! It’s tough to lose after an effort like that, but the fans won & we have another classic from both these warriors. Hooker will be back, but for now heal up & get back in 155 gauntlet. Congrats to [The Diamond].”

Top heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou tweeted: “Congratulations to these two savages for a terrific fight!!”

Featherweight fighter Andre Fili tweeted: “Fights like this remind everybody this is the best sport on earth. Both of these guys should be proud.”

