Nets PG Reacts To Kyrie Irving Group Text Leaking Accusation [VIDEO]

Yesterday, the New York Daily News reported that Kyrie Irving suggested on the Brooklyn Nets’ team chat that players within the NBA should form their own league.

That had Twitter buzzing.

Kyrie Irving's conferece call last week was a vehicle for players to voice concerns about going to Orlando. Irving feels attacked because what went from being a conversation amongst players has become personal and the Nets PG feels skapegoated. pic.twitter.com/ZsDxgABWHj — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) June 17, 2020

Some players on the Nets have their theories on who may have leaked that information.

One person you can rule out is Spencer Dinwiddie.

When a user on Twitter suggested that Spencer Dinwiddie could be the culprit and would even bet his on money on it, Dinwiddie shut that statement down by stating: “You’d be broke.”

Yesterday, Theo Pinson began the chorus yesterday by calling the report ‘fake news, followed by Chris Chiozza who believes media is ‘making up’ things.

Irving has been at the center of a players’ union debate.

Beginning July 31, 22 teams will compete to fill the league’s 16-NBA Playoff spors in both the NBA’s Eastern and Western Conferences with the NBA Finals slated to finish no later than October 12.

In regards to the Nets group text controversy: a Nets official tells me that players have their theories and the process of elimination of who said what has been discussed amongst players. https://t.co/jHSmOWegvz — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) June 17, 2020

Last week, Kyrie Irving organized a conference call with pro-basketball players from both the WNBA and the NBA.

Irving used the call as a way for players to voice their concerns regarding the NBA’s decision to resume play in Orlando, Florida. Irving’s Nets teammate, Kevin Durant, the Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard, Carmelo Anthony and C.J. McCollum and the Los Angeles Lakers’ Dwight Howard were all notables on the call.

According to multiple reports Irving stated: “I don’t support going into Orlando. I’m not with the systematic racism and the bullshit …

“Something smells a little fishy. Whether we want to admit it or not, we are targeted as black men every day we wake up.”

Some have supported Irving. “Kyrie’s a good dude man,” three-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion, Nate Robinson told me via Instagram Live’s #WORDSWITHSCOOP.

“He’s smart, he’s very intelligent, he knows himself, he knows what he stands for and what he believes in so, anybody that has a voice and believes in what they speak and what they say and what they do, then more power to you.”

Today on the Scoop B Radio Podcast, Metta World Peace also weighed in. “Somebody like Kyrie Irving should just do it,” World Peace tells me.

“You don’t need anybody; you’re a big time player. Just do what you wanna do. Whatever you think is right, we’re with you. But me personally, I would’ve played. Because I’m obsessed with the goddamn game. I DEFINITELY would’ve played, maybe cussed a few people out, but nothing in the NBA is crazier than the issue that are happening; how I would’ve spoke would’ve been different.”