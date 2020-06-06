Luis Suarez Cleared to Make Barcelona Return After Knee Injury

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has been given the green light to return to action after successfully completing his recovery from knee surgery.

The Uruguay international went under the knife in January but has now been given the all-clear by the club’s medical department in an official statement.

“Luis Suárez is ready to return. 147 days after having surgery the Uruguayan striker has received the all clear from the Club’s medical services and is available for selection as Barça get ready for the return to action on 13 June at 10pm CEST away at Mallorca.”

The striker’s return will be a big boost for Barcelona ahead of the run-in. The 33-year-old had scored in 14 goals in 23 games for the Catalan giants before he was forced on to the sidelines.

He also remains the third-highest goalscorer in La Liga despite having only played once in the competition in 2020 because of his injury. Only team-mate Lionel Messi and Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema have more league goals so far in this campaign.

Suarez Ready for the Run-In

Suarez has worked hard to return to action and has looked in good shape on the training ground ahead of the resumption of La Liga.

The Uruguay international has also spoken to the club’s media about how he is feeling about getting back out on the pitch.

“I feel very good, adapting to training with my team-mates. Returning after an injury is always difficult, because you are a little scared but I’m enjoying being back.”

Barcelona assistant coach Eder Sarabia told the club’s media in a video call during lockdown that having Suarez available again would be like having a “great signing from the lockdown window.”

Barcelona 11 Games Away From Another Title

The Catalan giants will resume their league campaign on top of the table and are just 11 games away from successfully defending their title.

Suarez is likely to go straight back into the starting XI for their first two games against Real Mallorca and Leganes. Both opponents will restart their La Liga campaign in the relegation zone.

The Uruguayan may fancy his chances of getting back on the scoresheet too. He was on target in the 5-2 win over Real Mallorca in December and the 2-1 victory over Leganes in November.

Manager Quique Setien does have plenty of attacking options if he does want to ease Suarez back into action after such a lengthy absence. Antoine Griezmann, Martin Braithwaite, and Ansu Fati are all fit and available, while Messi has a “minor” injury but is expected to return to full training next week.

