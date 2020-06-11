Patrick Mahomes Sends Bold Response to ‘Stick to Sports’ Critics

In the run-up to the 2020-21 campaign, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is continuing to use his voice in a powerful way off the field. The Super Bowl MVP, who has been vocal about the tragic death of George Floyd, had quite the response to fans and critics who claim athletes should “stick to sports” should they ever decide to speak their mind otherwise.

Explained during a Zoom presser with reporters Wednesday, Mahomes’ argument proves he continues to be on the right side of history.

This is what Patrick Mahomes said about those who ask athletes to “stick to sports” pic.twitter.com/QlEHLBSTUD — 610SportsKC (@610SportsKC) June 10, 2020

“We are people too,” Mahomes said. “I feel like those people [who say stick to sports] have kids and they understand that their kid could play sports and their kids could possibly be in the same position that we’re in. They would want their kids to show their heart and show who they truly are and try to affect the world in the most positive way possible. That’s what we believe that we’re doing. And so obviously, we know that not everyone agrees with everything that you’re going to say. Just know that when we say stuff, we mean it and we care and we want to make the world the best place for our future kids and for generations to come behind us.”

It’s a wonderful sentiment from Number 15, who has been very candid about his feelings since Floyd’s murder on Memorial Day.

Mahomes Said He ‘Couldn’t Watch’ Floyd Video

By now, millions of Americans have seen the footage in which former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin placed his knee on George Floyd’s neck, holding it there for 8:46 as the 46-year-old eventually lost consciousness. Because of its graphic nature, some opted not to watch. Mahomes was one of them.

“I’ve watched in parts, but it hurts me too much to my soul to see him and feel like I can’t help, I can’t do anything to help the horrible situation that happened where George Floyd got murdered,” Mahomes said via Zoom Wednesday. “To me, it just affected me knowing that I have people in my family who have been in and out of jail that could have been put in that situation. That’s where it took me – that could have been one of my family members, that could have been someone that I cared about, and how much hurt his family must be feeling – I can’t even understand, honestly.”

Days later, Mahomes and Chiefs DB Tyrann Mathieu joined other prominent NFL players and released a power public service announcement calling on the NFL to condemn police brutality and acknowledge that in fact, black lives do matter.

Chiefs Players, Coaches Sign Letter Urging Police Accountability

Although Mahomes wasn’t personally involved in this action, it’s great to see the Chiefs put their words into action. On Wednesday, several of the team’s players and coaches collectively signed a letter urging Congress to hold police officers accountable for their violent behavior.

Today, on behalf of 1100+ athletes & coaches and 300+ front office personnel across the @NFL @NBA & @MLB, we urge Congress to pass the Ending Qualified Immunity Act, introduced by @justinamash & @AyannaPressley We demand accountability for police brutality. It's time for change. pic.twitter.com/ro7eRmvSK6 — PlayersCoalition (@playercoalition) June 10, 2020

Among the past and present Chiefs signees include Eric Bieniemy, Sam Madison, Mike Kafka, Dave Merritt, Mike Pennel, Derrick Nnadi, Alex Okafor, Antonio Hamilton, Armani Watts, and Damien Wilson. There are signatures from several beloved former Chiefs players like Alex Smith, Tony Gonzalez, Jan Stenerud, Pat Surtain, Xavier Williams, Jordan Lucas, Keith Reaser and more.

Check out a portion of the letter below:

“It is time for Congress to eliminate qualified immunity, and it can do so by passing the Amash-Pressley bill. When police officers kill an unarmed man, when they beat a woman, or when they shoot a child, the people of this country must have a way to hold them accountable in a court of law. And officers must know that if they act in such a manner, there will be repercussions. A legal system that does not provide such a recourse is an illegitimate one. In their grief, people have taken to the streets because for too long, their government has failed to protect them.”

