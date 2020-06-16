Patriots New Jersey Numbers Revealed

The New England Patriots revealed the jersey numbers for recently signed veterans on Tuesday via Instagram.
Brian Hoyer is going back to No. 2 for his third stint with the Patriots.
The numbers for the rookies are still unknown, but here is the short Instagram video revealing the veteran’s jersey numbers.
