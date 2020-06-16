Patriots New Jersey Numbers Revealed

Patriots New Jersey Numbers Revealed

  • Shares
  • Updated

Getty Brian Hoyer will wear No. 2 again

The New England Patriots revealed the jersey numbers for recently signed veterans on Tuesday via Instagram.

Brian Hoyer is going back to No. 2 for his third stint with the Patriots.

The numbers for the rookies are still unknown, but here is the short Instagram video revealing the veteran’s jersey numbers.

  1. Follow the Heavy on Patriots Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Also Read:

Read More
,