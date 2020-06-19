Seahawks Tight End Sustains Significant Injury: Report

The Seattle Seahawks received some bad news after learning rookie tight end Colby Parkinson sustained a broken foot during an offseason workout. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Parkinson had surgery to repair his foot on June 2. The Seahawks selected Parkinson in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL draft.

“Seahawks fourth-round pick TE Colby Parkinson suffered a broken fifth metatarsal in his foot while running a route this offseason, source said,” Rapoport detailed on Twitter. “The Stanford product had surgery on the Jones fracture on June 2 and has been in Seattle rehabbing the ailment.”

This likely means that Parkinson will miss a portion of the season. Sports Illustrated’s Corbin Smith believes this could make Parkinson a PUP list candidate meaning he would miss at least the first six weeks of the season.

“Just spoke with a foot specialist. He told me, without obviously knowing Colby Parkinson’s case specifically, a return in mid-September, early October is possible,” Smith explained on Twitter. “But that likely means he’s starting season on PUP list, missing at least first six games. …Other thing worth considering… Parkinson is 6-foot-7, 250-plus pounds. Specialist indicated recovery from such foot injuries can be more difficult for bigger athletes, as seen with high frequency from basketball players.”

Parkinson Could Have Trouble Finding the Field in 2020 With the Seahawks’ Depth at Tight End

The Seahawks have significant depth at tight end and Parkinson’s injury makes his path to playing during his rookie season more challenging. The Seahawks signed Greg Olsen this offseason who will be battling Will Dissly for the starting spot. Seattle is also hoping to utilize more two-tight end sets with Dissly and Olsen.

Dissly is returning from a season-ending injury but is expected to be ready for Week 1. The Seahawks also have Jacob Hollister, Luke Willson and rookie Stephen Sullivan all fighting for a roster spot. After the draft, Pete Carroll uttered a familiar phrase when asked about the number of tight ends on the Seahawks roster: competition.

“We’re loading up,’’ Carroll noted, per The Seattle Times. “We’re loading up. We’re really excited. You’re going to hear me every time go right back to competition. It can’t be better than this one.’’

Parkinson Was a Major Redzone Threat at Stanford

Parkinson was not drafted with the idea that the Seahawks would need to rely on him in year one. The former Stanford tight end is a major redzone threat thanks to his 6’7″ height.

Seahawks general manager John Schneider used the phrase “develop” when describing Parkinson after the team selected him on the final day of the draft. Parkinson is likely to have plenty of time to do just that if he does not end up playing much in 2020.

“The frame. He still has a huge upside and his hands are ridiculous,” Schneider told ESPN 710 Seattle. “We think he has a chance to develop into a better blocker. He has the frame to develop. …This is a guy who’s 6-7 and a quarter running 4.7 (seconds in the 40-yard dash) and getting his shoulders around real quick, his head around real quick, has very good body control, really good adjusting to the ball. Like I said, his hands are ridiculous. I don’t think he had a drop this year.”