Unidentified 49ers Player Tests Postive for COVID-19: Report

The unfortunate news earlier this week that San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel will be recovering from a jones fracture and surgery is only being compounded by recent events on Friday.

Besides fellow wide receiver Richie James Jr. suffering a broken wrist while training on Friday, sources told NFL.com’s Mike Garofolo that an unidentified 49ers player tested positive for COVID-19, and that it was a member of the offensive players who took to Nashville, Tennessee to train.

One of the #49ers players who was working out in Nashville tested positive for Covid, sources tell me and @RapSheet. The rest of the group is getting tested and trying to figure out how and when they can travel. Some guys live there so they’ll just hunker down. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 19, 2020

The group of players are as follows:

QB Jimmy Garoppolo

QB C.J. Beathard

QB Nick Mullens

QB Broc Rutter

FB Kyle Juszczyk

WR Brandon Aiyuk

WR Kendrick Bourne

WR Chris Finke

WR Jalen Hurd

WR Jauan Jennings

WR Dante Pettis

WR Shawn Poindexter

WR Deebo Samuel

WR Trent Taylor

TE George Kittle

TE Charlie Woerner

There’s no real leads or clues to who may have contracted COVID-19, and the organization had this statement in response to The Athletic’s Matt Barrows reaching out for a statement.

“Federal and state privacy laws prohibit our organization from commenting on the personal health of our employees.”

Now, a trio of setbacks have the 49ers in a bit more hectic and worrisome situation than they were a couple weeks ago.

Background Info on Nashville Training

Recently, offensive players decided to come together in Nashville in order to get players more reps and involved during an already disrupted offseason.

Before injuring his foot in Tennessee, Samuel was working in Houston, Texas with running back Jerick McKinnon, while tight end George Kittle had been staying in his house in Nashville, training on his own.

On the other side of the country, Jimmy Garoppolo, Kendrick Bourne and others were practicing at San Jose University’s football stadium, getting in reps not far from the 49ers’ HQ of Santa Clara, California.

Now, after the group has come together in just the past week, a positive test likely means that there others were exposed, as well as the fact that whoever contracted COVID-19 was exposed to it before the 16-person group practices began.

Richie James Jr. Breaks Wrist Separate From Group

One player who didn’t head to Tennessee was James Jr., who suffered a broken wrist and is reportedly expected to sit out two months according to the San Francisco Chronicle’s Jon Schultz.

The team also confirms that Richie James Jr. was NOT in Tennessee with the group of #49ers practicing together that includes Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle, Trent Taylor and Deebo Samuel. https://t.co/FNs77ztTfO — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) June 19, 2020

#49ers WR Richie James Jr. suffers broken wrist, expected to miss 2 months, report says. Via @JonSchultzSFhttps://t.co/phn3MB46KQ — Eric Branch (@Eric_Branch) June 19, 2020

To say that Friday has not been a great day for the 49ers organization would be false. To lose a No. 1 receiver in Samuel, then to follow up with another serious injury to James Jr., who has already battled injury issues in the past and needed a productive offseason to completely lock down a final roster spot, is an example of truly unfortunate timing.

However, as is the situation with Samuel’s injury, the 49ers are lucky to have a plethora of young, talented receivers like Jalen Hurd and Jauan Jennings. While they must now go get tested for COVID-19 and watch themselves in regards to the coronavirus, there are several guys on the roster that have the potential to match or better a player like James Jr.

