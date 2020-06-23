WWE Extreme Rules 2020: Matches & Predictions

In the aftermath of WWE Backlash comes WWE’s next cross-brand PPV, Extreme Rules.

This year’s installment of the event filled with special rules bouts, WWE’s hottest feuds will get even hotter. We can all expect to get a glimpse at a series of bouts that will feature hardcore assaults and so much more. With top talents such as Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Sheamus, AJ Styles, Matt Riddle, and more in the midst of ongoing beefs, chances are every one of them will be present at this special July wrestling showcase. Major championships will be on the line and plenty of weapons will most likely come into play during the latest installment of Extreme Rules.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at all the matches announced for Extreme Rules and pick the ones that will surely nab themselves a major victory.

Asuka (c) vs. Sasha Banks (WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

Predictions & Winner: I thought Nia Jax would find a way to get herself a rematch against Asuka due to her last match ending with a visible fast count from the ref. I guess that just wasn’t meant to be (which is a blessing, truth be told), which is a bit odd. But out of that strange booking decision comes a far better scenario – Asuka is walking into Extreme Rules 2020 as the Raw Women’s Champion and will be putting it on the line against one half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions, Sasha Banks. Banks is doing great work at the moment alongside Bayley and it’s looking like they’re on the collision course to a big grudge match of their own in the near future. But in the meantime, “The Boss” is going to try her luck against Raw’s resident lady destroyer.

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair – Raw Women's Championship Match: Raw, June 22, 2020

Asuka and Banks have definitely been involved in some great bouts before. Both ladies’ Raw bouts from 2018 and 2019 were as good as everyone expected them to be. And now that they’re in the PPV spotlight, it’s pretty safe to say that they’ll put on a bonafide banger. But I think an incident on Bayley’s behalf will be the reason why Banks will fail in her attempt to capture the Raw Women’s Championship. I foresee Bayley trying to aid her tag team championship partner in some way, but it’ll end up backfiring and lead to Banks getting submitted by Asuka. This result will play into the brewing anger bubbling up within Banks due to Bayley’s recent antics. This match will most likely lead to Banks vs. Bayley at Summerslam 2020 for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Bet that!

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler (WWE Championship)

Predictions & Winner: Man…it’s sad to see how far Dolph Ziggler has fallen out of favor with wrestling fans these days. It seems like ever since his 2013 World Heavyweight Championship run was cut short, Ziggler has had one too many start and stop pushes that have led nowhere. He still delivers in the ring, but there’s simply no reason to care about anything he does due to WWE’s bad booking of him and his constant failures during big-match scenarios. He recently got traded to Monday Night Raw alongside his equally cocky ally Bobby Roode in exchange for AJ Styles to Friday Night SmackDown. And on his first night in, he targeted his former tag team running buddy Drew McIntyre for a shot at the WWE Championship. While bold in his attempt at championship glory, we all know how this is going to end for Ziggler.

Dolph Ziggler challenges Drew McIntyre for Extreme Rules: Raw, June 22, 2020

Dolph’s obviously not going over here – he’s just another obstacle that the current WWE Champion will overcome as he piles up more bodies to solidify his current status. I figured Bobby Lashley would get a rematch here since his loss at Backlash wasn’t all the way definitive (Lana’s interference gives way to MVP explaining that Lashley deserves another fair shot since he lost due to outside shenanigans). But I guess that’s being saved for SummerSlam. In the meantime, McIntyre’s going to wipe the floor with Ziggler and quickly move on to a worthy challenger at WWE’s biggest party of the summer. Ziggler is simply another warm body that’s being used to get over bigger stars at this point (remember his matches with Kofi Kingston while The New Day stable member was WWE Champion?). WWE’s blond-haired sacrificial lamb shall falter once again…