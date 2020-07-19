Chicago Bears Complete Madden 21 Ratings for Every Player: [LOOK]

Offense isn’t the strong suit of the Chicago Bears, and their Madden 21 ratings certainly reflect that. Chicago got an 81 overall rating in the game this year, which is 11th best of any NFL team and first in the NFC North. That said, they were the only team in the North who did not have a quarterback anywhere to be found in their list of top 10-ranked players, and their top 11 ranking comes from their defensive dominance more than anything else.

Chicago’s defense earned an average rating of 85, while their offensive players tallied an average score of 79. Khalil Mack has the highest Madden rating on the team with 97. The lowest? Long snapper Patrick Scales has a 30. Here’s a look at how things shook down for the entire team in Madden 21:

Bears Offensive Madden 21 Ratings

It’s no surprise to see Trubisky just edge Foles, but the proximity of their scores could be an indication as to how close many view this quarterback battle. Not surprisingly, wideout Allen Robinson was the highest-ranked offensive player with an 89. Third-string quarterback Tyler Bray has the lowest rating with 47.

Quarterbacks:

Mitchell Trubisky, 72 Nick Foles, 71 Tyler Bray, 47

Wide Receivers:

Allen Robinson, 89 Anthony Miller, 76 Cordarrelle Patterson, 75 Ted Ginn Jr., 75 Riley Ridley, 69 Javon Wims, 69 Trevor Davis, 68 Darnell Mooney, 66 Alex Wesley, 63 Reggie Davis, 62

Running Backs:

David Montgomery, 78 Tarik Cohen, 77 Ryan Nall, 59

Tight Ends:

Jimmy Graham, 78 Demetrius Harris, 72 Cole Kmet, 70 Adam Shaheen, 68 Eric Saubert, 67 J.P. Holtz, 63 Ben Braunecker, 63 Jesper Horsted, 62

Offensive Line:

Charles Leno Jr., 81 Cody Whitehair, 81 James Daniels, 78 Bobby Massie, 76 Germain Ifedi, 70 Rashaad Coward, 59 Jason Spriggs, 59 Lachavious Simmons, 58 Arlington Hambright, 58 Corey Levin, 58 Alex Bars, 56 Sam Mustipher, 52 Dino Boyd, 51

Bears’ Defensive & Special Teams Madden 21 Ratings

Per usual, the Bears have been far more dominant on this side of the ball, and their Madden scores reflect that. One player did see a slight change this year, however. Khalil Mack had a perfect 99 rating in the game last year, and he saw his rating fall just slightly this season. Perhaps he’ll use it as yet another motivational tactic?

Cornerbacks:

Kyle Fuller, 85 Buster Skrine, 77 Jaylon Johnson, 73 Artie Burns, 70 Kevin Toliver, 66 Xavier Crawford, 64 Kindle Vildor, 64 Duke Shelley, 63 Stephen Denmark, 61

Safeties:

Eddie Jackson, 89 Tashaun Gipson, 78 Jordan Lucas, 69 Sherrick McManis, 68 Deon Bush, 65 Kentrell Brice, 64 DeAndre Houston-Carson, 60

Linebackers:

Khalil Mack (OLB), 97 Roquan Smith (ILB), 83 Robert Quinn (OLB), 82 Danny Trevathan (ILB), 80 Barkevious Mingo(OLB), 70 Joel Iyiegbuniwe (ILB), 65 Isaiah Irving (OLB), 65 Trevis Gipson (OLB), 65 Devante Bond (OLB), 65 James Vaughters (OLB), 63 Josh Woods (ILB), 56

Defensive Ends:

Akiem Hicks, 88 Bilal Nichols, 74 Brent Urban, 71 Roy Robertson-Harris, 71 John Jenkins, 68 Abdullah Anderson, 61

Nose Tackle:

Eddie Goldman, 84

Special Teams:

Pat O’Donnell (P), 73 Eddy Pineiro (K), 72 Patrick Scales(LS), 30

