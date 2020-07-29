Dana Stubblefield: Former 49ers Player Convicted of Raping Disabled Woman

Dana Stubblefield, former player with the San Francisco 49ers, was convicted on July 27 of the rape of a disabled woman in April 2015.

An official release from the Santa Clara District Attorney’s Office on July 27 said the 49-year-old former football player had “lured” a “developmentally disabled” woman to his home on the pretense of interviewing her for a job after he contacted her through a babysitting website.

“After a nine-month trial, Stubblefield was found guilty of rape by force, oral copulation by force and false imprisonment. The jury also found that he used a gun in the assault,” according to the statement.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Stubblefield Was Remanded to Prison Without Bail and Faces a Sentence of 15 Years to Life

Following the verdict, Stubblefield “was remanded to jail without bail, pending sentencing. He faces 15-years-to-life in prison,” the statement said.

Stubblefield was booked at Santa County Clara Jail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on August 28.

District Attorney Rosen called the July 27 verdict “a triumph of resilience.”

“The victim has struggled her whole life with learning disabilities and challenges to be self-sufficient. If we are not fighting for her, then who are we fighting for? It has been a long road for this remarkable woman and we are thankful to the jury for providing her some closure and, for our community, justice after an unconscionable and violent crime.”

2. Stubblefield Invited the Woman Back to His Home After She Had Left, Then Raped Her, Police Said

Dana Stubblefield, ex-49ers star, convicted of raping 'mentally delayed' woman https://t.co/5hhydVmvxv pic.twitter.com/7OL3F1lSBk — New York Post (@nypost) July 29, 2020

The victim, who was 31 at the time, had already left the Morgan Hill home after a 20-minute interview when she received a text message from Stubblefield, asking her to return as he wanted to pay her for her time.

The Morgan Hill Police said when she returned, Stubblefield raped her and paid her $80, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Defense attorneys argued that the sex was consensual. Lawyer Allen Sawyer said the woman was paid to have sex with Stubblefield, but the jury was prohibited from showing evidence to support this claim, and he will seek a new trial.

3. Stubblefield Was Initially Charged for the Rape in 2016. At the Time, He Was Living With His Wife & Small Children, Prosecutors Said

Former three-time Pro-Bowl DT Dana Stubblefield was convicted of rape Monday and now faces 15 years to life in prison.https://t.co/0Ne2ObQDhx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2020

Santa Clara County prosecutors said at the time of the alleged attack, Stubblefield was living at home with his wife and two young children.

The Chicago Tribune reported in May 2016 that bail for Stubblefield was set at $250,000 following his initial charge of five felony counts.

ABC News published commentary from Ken Rosenfeld, Stubbefield’s lawyer, who at the time cast aspersions on the validity of the victim’s claims.

He said the woman had asked Stubblefield for a job and money after consensual sex, noting Stubblefield had passed lie detector tests. He claimed the complainant had texted Stubblefield on more than 20 occasions asking him for money.

Another attorney representing Stubblefield, Stubblefield’s attorney, Gary Winuk, claimed the defendant was unfairly targeted due to his celebrity and wealth.

Santa Clara Deputy District Attorney Tim McInerny pointed out the weight and height difference between the pair, and said the six foot three, 340 pound Stubblefield “physically picked [the victim] up … carried her and assaulted her.”

The verdict reached on July 27 comes five years after the victim initially filed a report with the Morgan Hill Police Department. The trial went on for nine months.

4. Stubblefield Was Drafted to the 49ers as a Defensive Tackle in 1993

Former 49er Dana Stubblefield found guilty of rape, could face life in prison https://t.co/oNh3K028xJ pic.twitter.com/ehJWD3qF5J — SFGATE (@SFGate) July 27, 2020

Stubblefield was “drafted by the 49ers in 1993 and named to the NFL All-Pro team from 1994 through 1997.” He was a member of the 49ers 1994 Championship team, according to CBS Sports.

“He spent the next three seasons with Washington, then played two more years with the 49ers and a final season with the Raiders before retiring at the start of the 2004 season,” the San Francisco Chronicle said.

CBS Sports also reported Stubblefield “had an 11-year NFL career that included seven seasons with the 49ers.”

The outlet said “Stubblefield was selected to three Pro Bowls during his time in San Francisco. He earned All-Pro honors in 1997 after recording a career high 15 sacks. He also spent three seasons in Washington and one season in Oakland.”

5. Stubblefield Has Previously Been in Trouble With the Law for Steroid Use & Stealing a Former Girlfriend’s Mail

In his last season, Stubblefield was involved in a scandal around steroid use, and charged for lying to an IRS agent regarding his substance use. He was fined $5000 and placed on two years’ probation.

Records filed by the United States District Court Northern District of California from January 2008 show that Stubblefield was notified by the NFL in November 2003 that he had tested positive for THG (Tetrahydrogestrinone.) He was suspended for four games as a result.

Records also show Stubblefield paid the $5000 fine in full in February 2009.

Further records show in 2010, he was sentenced to 90 days in prison after pleading guilty to stealing his former girlfriend’s mail.