Lions’ Jamie Collins Rated High on Elite Linebacker List

The Detroit Lions signed Jamie Collins to make a difference at linebacker this coming season, and that is just what he could do if a new poll is to be believed.

Heading into the 2020 season, Collins was named a top 10 linebacker in an ESPN Insider piece polling league personalities about the best defenders at the position in the league.

Collins placed in No. 8 position on the list, and was just the second player on the team to get honored with inclusion on these polls. Matthew Stafford cracked the quarterback list in the 10 spot, and Kenny Golladay was a snub for the wideout list.

Detroit is banking on Collins being in a similar scheme to the Patriots, which could help him in terms of making a fast impact in the Motor City. If the scheme fits as well as many figure, it would be easy to consider him a lock for this list given his overall talent.

Matt Patricia Lauds Jamie Collins Addition

Speaking to reporters, Patricia was asked about Collins coming to join the team, and almost couldn’t stop talking about the impact the linebacker can make. Specifically, Patricia wasn’t sure the Lions would get a shot to sign Collins, but when they did, his current and former coach became completely overjoyed thanks to all he brings to the table.

On today’s call, Matt Patricia said Jamie Collins is one of the most amazing athletes he’s ever seen. Full quote below. #Lions pic.twitter.com/xV1K5QguK6 — Michael Stets (@Michael_Stets) May 5, 2020

As Patricia said, he loves what Collins provides from not only a physical standpoint, but a leadership one. That’s an important point for the Lions, who desperately needed a steady veteran influence at the position on the roster. Collins can come in and not only play a key role for the team on the field, but off as well. That’s a key point for a spot that has a pair of young linebackers in Jarrad Davis and Jahlani Tavai.

The fit of Collins with the team has been lauded already, so it will be interesting to see how well he manages to prove this right. If Patricia is to be believed, the answer is quite well.

Jamie Collins Thinks Lions Can Win

Collins left the Patriots for the second time in his career, and this time, he thinks it’s to land with a team which is on the upswing in terms of starting on the process to make some noise in the NFL.

Speaking with Detroit reporters, Collins provided his take on where the team is at, and said he thinks that the Lions are right there as a squad who can take the next step.

Jamie Collins said on a teleconference with Detroit reporters that he believes Detroit is an up-and-coming team that has been just one, two or three players away. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 24, 2020

Additionally, Collins said he believes that he can be the kind of veteran leader the team needs in order to take things to the next level.

Jamie Collins said the Lions have been one or two plays away in a lot of games. He believes he can be a veteran presence that can push Detroit over the top. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) March 24, 2020

The hope, obviously, is that Collins is able to do just that for the team and add some depth and playmaking to a defense that needs it in a big way. Clearly, though, the appeal was there for one of the best free agent linebackers in joining the team.

Jamie Collins Stats

Collins has been a solid performer in the NFL for years. He started with the Patriots where he got to know Matt Patricia, and later was traded to the Cleveland Browns for a few seasons before he got released and signed back in New England.

In terms of production, Collins has been solid as well. Collins has put up 577 tackles, 24.5 sacks and registered 16 forced fumbles as well as 10 interceptions. He’s been a terror in terms of his ability to come off the edge and make a variety of plays for a defense.

Perhaps the only concern about Collins right now is his age. At 30, he’s getting a bit long in the tooth for a big contract, something any team that thinks about adding him will have to consider.

None of that seems to matter, though, if Collins is in the right scheme. Many see him as one of the truly elite linebackers in the game to this day.

