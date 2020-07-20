Mike Tyson Looks Better Than Ever in Latest Viral Video [WATCH]

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is 54 years old, but “Iron Mike” keeps releasing viral videos of himself training that prove the aging great is still somehow able to reach peak physical form. Tyson posted his latest training video via Instagram on Monday, and the two-time heavyweight boxing champion somehow looks even better than he already did in any of his other previous videos.

You can watch Tyson’s latest video clip below and judge for yourself.

Who Will Mike Tyson Fight in 2020?

Tyson has been on the comeback trail over the last few months, but nobody knows yet who he’s planning to fight.

One thing is for sure, though. Whoever ends up facing “The Baddest Man on the Planet” inside a boxing ring is likely in for a tough night.

Because Tyson looks as terrifying as ever right now.

Heck, Tyson even looks scary just showing other people the ropes.

Maybe the craziest part? Tyson keeps looking better and better in every video.

Who Wants to Fight Mike Tyson in 2020?

It seems like Tyson has been called out more than any other fighter in 2020.

Once the former heavyweight champion revealed he was planning an epic comeback bout for charity in 2020, it seemed like the whole boxing and even the MMA world lined up to step inside the ring with Tyson.

Among the cadre of callouts were former heavyweight boxing champions Evander Holyfield and Shannon Briggs, as well as former UFC champ Tito Oritz and current superstar Jon Jones.

Tyson’s even been linked to boxing’s current heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who amazingly had been named by his father after the scariest heavyweight boxer of the 1980s when he was born back in 1988.

So it seems Tyson has plenty of potential comeback opponents on his list right now.

The world awaits his big reveal.

Other Amazing Mike Tyson Training Videos

Tyson has released some amazing training videos over recent months to help promote his 2020 comeback.

On May 1, Tyson posted a short clip of the fighter training that basically blew up the Internet and sparked comeback rumors.

This one from May 11 showed the fighter hitting the mitts with even more serious intent.

“I’M BACK.” – The Baddest Man on the Planet 🥊 (via @MikeTyson) pic.twitter.com/kE2ug8waOe — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) May 11, 2020

Just about three weeks ago, Tyson looked so much in fighting form that it was clear that even UFC superstar Jon Jones should maybe worry about stepping into the ring against Tyson.

And the latest video shows Tyson looking even better.

Here it is one more time.

Iron Mike is still working toward a comeback 👀 (via @MikeTyson) pic.twitter.com/GYg9kJ1LtB — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) July 20, 2020

In a year full of wild stories that nobody could have possibly seen coming, Tyson’s crazy comeback to boxing might be the most incredible one of all.

It’s certainly one of the most fun.

