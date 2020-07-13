NFL Rumors: Russell Wilson to Bears ‘Makes the Most Sense’ in 2021

The latest rumor swirling around the Chicago Bears‘ current quarterback situation has nothing to do with Mitch Trubisky or Nick Foles. It has the Bears trading the farm for Seattle Seahawks superstar Russell Wilson. Total Pro Sports (TPS) recently released a video on their Youtube channel breaking down why this move would “make sense” for all parties involved.

Considering both the Bears’ desperation at the quarterback position over the past few decades along with recent rumors the Seahawks considered trading Wilson to the Cleveland Browns in 2018, the folks at TPS seem to think there’s still a chance Seattle could trade him. And if that’s at all a possibility, they think Chicago would be the optimal place for Wilson: “Take a look around the league, and the Chicago Bears look like the most logical landing spot for Russ. No matter what the Bears’ coaches and front office personnel say, Mitch Trubisky won’t be the answer, and the organization is clearly ready to move on from him.”

TPS also suggested Foles would not be a Bear for long. “Is he really a long term solution for their quarterback problems? Even if Foles performs well in Chicago, you can’t tell us the Bears would rather have him over Wilson. Why settle for good when you can aim for great? Wilson isn’t one of those quarterbacks that needs the right coach and system to succeed. He’s done so much with a handful of offensive weapons around him. His o-line is always horrible — and Doug Baldwin might be the best receiver he’s ever had.”

Follow the Heavy on Bears Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Russell Wilson Would Automatically Make Bears a Top Contender

Noting the Bears have had one of the top defenses in the league both in 2018 and 2019, throwing an established vet like Wilson in the mix would immediately make them a contender. “Adding a legitimate superstar quarterback to that roster would make Chicago the team to beat in the NFC North, hands down … Imagine Wilson running an offense with Allen Robinson, Tarik Cohen, David Montgomery, Anthony Miller — and he’d even be reunited with former Seahawk teammate Jimmy Graham.”

While that sounds incredible, and would likely entice Bears fans who have been tortured with lukewarm quarterback play for as long as they can remember, the reality of actually acquiring Wilson would very likely cost the team too much.

Bears Would Need to Trade 2 Future No. 1 Picks for Wilson — At Minimum

TPS reasoned three total draft picks — the Bears’ 2021 and 2022 first-rounders, as well as a 2021 third round pick — could be enough to attain the services of Wilson. Chicago already gave up two first rounders and four total picks to nab Khalil Mack in 2018, so it’s not unreasonable to suggest Ryan Pace might be willing to do it again for a proven commodity at a position he has failed repeatedly to get right. Chicago would finally have an established winner at quarterback, and the Seahawks could draft his replacement.

The trouble with this entire scenario lies in money and cap space. In 2021, the Bears owe $100 million to a mere six defensive stars: Mack, Robert Quinn, Eddie Jackson, Kyle Fuller, Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman. There’s simply no way they can retain this same defense and add a contract like Wilson’s to the mix.

Per Over the Cap, Wilson signed a four-year, $140 million contract complete with a no-trade clause that will likely keep him in Seattle until 2023. He has a $32 million cap hit in 2021 and a $37 million hit in 2022, and he has been worth every penny. He turns 32 in November, and has shown no signs of slowing down. He has made four of the last five Pro Bowls, and six in his eight seasons. He threw for just over 4,100 yards in 2019, which was the second-highest total of his career, he has a limited injury history and he’s always a threat in the running game.

Those quick to dismiss the idea Wilson wouldn’t nix the no-trade clause in his contract should consider the defenses coupled with offensive weapons he has had to work with in Seattle over the years. If the Bears would be willing to trade their future for him, and if they’re willing to part with a defensive superstar or two, a trade like this could happen. It’s highly unlikely — but it’s also unlikely Wilson will spend the entirety of his career in Seattle, especially considering many great, veteran quarterbacks often end their careers with different teams than with those who drafted them.

You can watch TPS’ breakdown of the possible trade below:

THIS RUSSELL WILSON TRADE TO THE BEARS COULD BE THE NEXT BIG BLOCKBUSTER#RussellWilson #ChicagoBears #SeattleSeahawks If you're new, Subscribe! → http://bit.ly/Subscribe-to-TPS In this new segment we will go over legitimate trade scenarios that should or could be made. We give our opinion and then run a madden trade simulator to see if it would be accepted or rejected. Today we present, THIS BEARS TRADE FOR Russell Wilson NEEDS TO HAPPEN Don’t forget to subscribe to TPS and make sure you hit the bell and turn on our notifications and join the notification squad. TotalProSports on Social Media: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TotalProSports Twitter: https://twitter.com/TotalProSports Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/TotalProSports For copyright matters please contact us at: info@icisicmedia.com All images licensed through GettyImages Host: Aaron Leger Editor: Kyle McCormick Writer: Alex Hoegler 2020-07-11T19:37:39Z

READ NEXT: Why Bears’ Future Could Be in Serious Jeopardy in 2021