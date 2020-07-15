Mike Tyson Showdown to Headline Shark Week

Mike Tyson vs. a shark? That’s what a press release sent out by the Discovery Channel on Wednesday suggested was happening later this year during its upcoming annual “Shark Week” festivities.

Tyson, 54, is a former heavyweight boxing champion on the comeback trail in 2020, and “Iron Mike” revealed via that same press release that jumping into the deep end with arguably the scariest apex predator on the planet was all part of his training plan.

“I took on this challenger to overcome fears I still deal with in life,” said Tyson via press release. “I equate this with overcoming my fear of getting back into the ring at 54 years old. I learned from this experience doing Shark Week that whatever intimidates me, I am still able to step up to the challenge of overcoming anything that would prevent me from accomplishing my life’s mission of reaching my highest potential in life and bringing me closer to God.”

So Tyson is taking on a shark one way or another, and the whole world can watch the showdown next month during “Shark Week 2020”.

Shark Week Swims Into Our Lives on Aug. 9

Discovery Channel’s “Shark Week” is one of the most anticipated weeks in television every year.

This summer, the pop culture phenomenon promises to dive deeper than ever before with new discoveries, new technology and new co-stars for the sharks.

“Shark Week 2020” begins on Sunday, Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. ET. and ends a week later on Sunday, Aug. 16.

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson kicks off “Shark Week 2020” by climbing into an underwater ring to see how he measures up against a shark.

‘Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef’

Tyson is set to kick off “Shark Week 2020” by going head to head with one of the ocean’s top apex predators in “Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef.”

Famed ring announcer Michael Buffer will get these two terrifying champs ready to rumble, and the massive heavyweights will square off against each other underwater.

The press release says, “Tyson will try to score a TKO over the massive shark… all in the name of research. And don’t worry, no sharks were harmed (or bitten) in the making of this episode.”

Obviously, Tyson isn’t seriously fighting a shark underwater, or in any legitimate way. But Tyson will be doing something that terrifies him, a person formerly known as “The Baddest Man on the Planet”, and the all-time great boxing champ said he’s doing it to help himself prepare for his massive comeback fight that has yet to be announced.

So Tyson is squaring off against a shark during “Shark Week” later this year. It’s just another step in Tyson’s journey toward actually coming back to the sport he once dominated, and you can watch it in August during “Shark Week 2020” on Discovery Channel.

