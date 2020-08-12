49ers Sign Former Cardinal, Versatile Lineman to One-Year Deal

After the opt outs of Shon Coleman and John Brendel, the San Francisco 49ers have now added two offensive lineman to the squad in an effort to up the competition at the spots.

After adding former Washington guard and center Spencer Long last week, San Francisco announced the addition of former Arizona Cardinal and University of North Carolina standout William Sweet to a one-year contract.

According to the official announcement, the 23-year-old rode the injury reserve for the Cardinals in his first year in the league last season after being waived in late August.

Sweet’s Background

Coming out of North Carolina, Sweet was considered to be a decent NFL prospect, but the Jacksonville, Florida native didn’t earn a draft selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Sweet was an important part of the Tar Heels’ offensive line in the 2018 season, however, starting 10 games in Chapel Hill as North Carolina averaged 442.1 yards of total offense in his final year under head coach Mack Brown.

Sweet could have potentially been a higher-touted prospect after his time in the Atlantic Coast Conference, but the offensive lineman suffered a torn ACL in the 2018 season, after starting three games for the Tar Heels.

However, despite not being drafted, Sweet made his way through cuts for the Cardinals before eventually hitting the injury reserve for the 2019 season.

It’s unlikely that the 23-year-old could compete for a starting spot this season, but it’s not unreasonable to think that he could not only make the squad, but also provide in-game contributions in his first year in Santa Clara, California.

Expectations within the 49ers

The main reason why Sweet is joining up with the 49ers is mostly due to the departure of Coleman rather than Brendel. Brendel was an interior lineman, and the addition of a proven starter in Spencer Long was to replace Brendel in his opt-out absence.

On the other hand, Coleman was expected to either compete or be the outright swing tackle for the 49ers in 2020, and one would expect Sweet, who has spent most of his career at tackle, to take on that role instead.

At 6’6″ and 313 pounds, Sweet is obviously a massive lineman, but has proven quickness from his time with North Carolina and could become head coach Kyle Shanahan lead guy for the swing tackle role.

That’s what’s most interesting about Sweet: his unknown factor.

There’s certainly a possibility that the 49ers could cut the tackle before the season even starts, but considering they have lost legendary tackle Joe Staley and also lost depth in the form of Coleman, there is also the very real possibility that Sweet is pushed into an important role in 2020, at least as a swing tackle, and potentially as a lead backup.

Sweet will have to compete with Justin Skule, Colton McKivitz and Jaryd Jones-Smith for a roster spot, but if Sweet proves that he’s a good fit and ready, he could push out Jones-Smith or even McKivitz, should the 49ers not be impressed by their fifth-round pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

