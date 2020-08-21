Ajax Respond to Rumors Luis Suarez Will Return From Barcelona

Ajax coach Erik ten Hag has responded to rumors that striker Luis Suarez could return to the club from Barcelona.

Ten Hag told Johan Inan at Algemeen Dagblad that he has discussed the possibility of a transfer with director of football Marc Overmars but is not expecting a deal to happen.



“None of that is true. You are always looking for ways to strengthen your team. Of course I talked about it with Marc, but at the moment it is not an issue,” he said. “If he wants to come back himself, please. You have players that you get as replacements and you have players in the category that they give an incredible boost to the team. Suárez falls in that category.”

Uruguayan journalist, Enzo Olivera, has reported that Ajax were ready to make an offer to Barcelona for Suarez. The striker spent four years with the Eredivisie side, winning the league and cup, before leaving for Liverpool in 2011.

Suarez has a contract with Barcelona that runs until the end of next season. However, the deal includes an automatic renewal clause if he plays in 60 percent of the team’s games in 2020-21.

Suarez Future in the Spotlight

Suarez’s future is in the spotlight in the wake of Barcelona’s shock 8-2 Champions League defeat to Bayern. The defeat is the third year in a row the Catalans have been knocked out of Europe’s elite competition in humiliating fashion.

The team’s starting XI for the crucial match highlighted the aging nature of the Barcelona squad, with Suarez one of six players over the age of 30 in the team to face Bayern.

29 – The average age of Barcelona's starting XI tonight is 29 years and 329 days, making it the oldest line-up they have ever named for a Champions League match. Know-how. #UCL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 14, 2020

Barcelona have since sacked manager Quique Setien and brought in Ronald Koeman, while further changes could be made to freshen up the squad and bring in new blood.

According to Cadena SER, Koeman is willing to sell some of the club’s veterans and is willing to let Suarez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba go. He will inform the quartet of his decision in the coming days.

What Next for Suarez?

Barcelona players are currently on holiday following their elimination from the Champions League and not due to return to the club until August 30 for PCR testing ahead of starting pre-season.

Suarez has not commented directly on the speculation surrounding his future but has posted a message on Instagram which is likely to get supporters talking.

Ig story Suárez: "Never forget that you are the architect of your own destiny" [luissuarez9] pic.twitter.com/snlx8bizT3 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 21, 2020

There’s no doubt that Suarez is heading towards what has been a superb career at Barcelona. He’ll turn 34 in January which means Barcelona need to start planning for life without the Uruguayan.

