Former Falcons Wide Reciever, Kentucky Star Quentin McCord Dies at 42

Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver and Georgia native, Quentin McCord, passed away on Thursday at the age of 42.

We're saddened to learn of former Falcons receiver Quentin McCord's passing. From 2001-2003, McCord had 23 receptions for 427 yards and 1 touchdown. pic.twitter.com/Vt0HJSM9H1 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 14, 2020

From Wildcat to Falcon

McCord was a University of Kentucky football star before the Falcons drafted him. As a Wildcat from 1996-2000, McCord caught 112 passes for 1,743 yards and 15 TDs.

The Falcons ended up taking the UK standout in seventh-round of the 2001 NFL Draft. McCord played in Atlanta until 2003.

In three seasons with the Falcons, he had 23 catches for 427 receiving yards (18.6 yards per reception) and one touchdown.

Kentucky Shares Tribute to McCord

Kentucky tweeted out a highlight reel of McCord’s two most memorable road games in Wildcat history.

The first was in 1998 against the LSU Tigers where McCord set up a game-winning field goal as the clock ran out.

The second was in 1999 against Vanderbilt and McCord had an 80-yard touchdown that sent the Wildcats to the Music City Bowl in Nashville, Tennessee.

The late great Quentin McCord made huge plays in two of the biggest road wins in UK history. In 1998 at No. 21 LSU, his end-around run set up the game-winning FG as time expired. In 1999 at Vandy, he raced 80 yards for the winning TD that sent UK to the Music City Bowl. pic.twitter.com/MKdl2yddBC — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) August 13, 2020

McCord’s Most Memorable Falcons’ Game

McCord was drafted the same year as first-round No. 1 overall Michael Vick. The Falcons were destined for greatness.

McCord’s biggest game didn’t come until 2002 against the Detroit Lions. McCord had 7 catches for 182 yards and scored one touchdown.

Before Sunday’s match against the Lions, McCord had four catches for 59 yards in his two-year career. He replaced Shawn Jefferson who was out with an injury. McCord hauled in a 60-yard pass early in the third quarter and three other throws which covered at least 20 yards.

“I’ve been waiting for this opportunity,” McCord told ESPN in a post-game interview. “Fortunately, Vick came to me early. I made a couple of plays and he felt comfortable enough to keep coming to me.”

McCord was described as having “outstanding quickness and great patience” in that game.

The Falcons had 533 total yards against the Lions and their most since 1998. Detroit (3-12) was held to 208 yards. However, they gave Atlanta a scare with a couple of touchdowns that were just 22 seconds apart in the fourth quarter.

Falcons kicker Jay Feeler also had himself a day with a career-high of 5 field goals. He had redeemed himself after missing a crucial field goal kick the week before, in which the Falcons lost to the Seahawks in overtime. And Atlanta’s fullback Bob Christian also got the lights knocked out of him during this game, which would later become an illegal hit in the NFL (targeting). Christian, unconscious, was carted off the field and did not return to the game.

Falcons defeat the Lions 36 to 15 and move up ahead of the Saints to second place in the division.

Falcons would move on to play the Browns at Cleveland and lose but still clinch a spot in the playoffs. In the first round of playoffs, the Falcons became the first visiting team in NFL history to win a playoff game against the Packers at Lambeau Field.

However, the Eagles led by Donovan McNabb would bump them out in the second round.

Despite the losses, it was a wonderful postseason berth that Atlanta had not seen since 1998.

