Earl Thomas Speaks Out Following Release From Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens made the drastic decision to release Earl Thomas following an embarrassing fracas on Friday, and now that they terminated the contract, Thomas is speaking out.

Thomas hopped on Instagram following the news and penned an emotional goodbye to the team, saying in part that he wished things would have ended differently with the Ravens than they did, but saying he did have a good run with the team in the end.

Here’s a look:

From Earl Thomas on Instagram pic.twitter.com/x7QCQ5odfZ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 23, 2020

Thomas also went on to thank the front office for bringing him to the team, and said he wishes his teammates that remain with the team well.

Why the release? Late in the week on Friday, Thomas got into it with Chuck Clark during a fight and as a result, he was sent home from the team’s practice. This was according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

#Ravens star safety Earl Thomas was sent home from the facility Friday following a fight with teammate Chuck Clark, per sources. A situation to monitor. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 22, 2020

Things soured fast after the scuffle and the team decided to move on from the volatile safety following the fight late last week in which he was suspended from the team over the weekend.

Thomas put up 49 tackles, 2 interceptions and 2 sacks with the Ravens last year in a deep backfield and defense, but it’s clear this kind of conduct did not endear him to his team or teammates. Thomas plays with an edge, but taking it this far with his teammates was not a great idea, even though it happened during practice.

Now that the Ravens have moved on, Thomas may have a deep market from teams in the league looking for a quality veteran defensive back. This even, though, may definitely play a role in someone’s decision to sign him.

Mark Schlereth Says Ravens Have AFC’s Best Defense

Even without Thomas, the Ravens have a loaded defense and could be the best group in the entire NFL. That might be the case according to Fox Sports analyst Mark Schlereth. As Schlereth said in a recent video, he is picking the Ravens as the best defensive group in the conference thanks to what they can do in terms of personnel.

“There’s a bunch of ’em, but I’m going to go with the Ravens because they match their defensive personnel with what they do so well on the offensive side.”

The Ravens defense also quietly plays a huge role in the team’s success even though the offense generates more headlines. It was the team’s defense which helped play a huge role in both of the Super Bowl titles the franchise has claimed, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see the squad getting back to their elite ways.

Ravens 2019 Defensive Statistics

Baltimore’s defense was a top group in the league this past season. They were rated the No. 3 defense in terms of total yards allowed (300.6), the No. 6 defense in terms of passing yards per-game (207.2), and the 5th ranked rush defense in the league with 93.4 yards per-game.

A key point? Baltimore also piled up 37 sacks on the season, with Matt Judon accounting for 9.5 in 2019. Obviously, the defense is solid as a whole and has plenty to like moving forward not just up front but on the back end. This offseason, the Ravens added names like Calais Campbell, Derek Wolfe, Patrick Queen, Malik Harrison and Geno Stone to the group which should only figure to help depth for the season.

Those additions might only keep the Ravens near the top of the league when all is said and done, but it will be interesting to see if the team’s depth in the second level without Thomas is enough to get them through.

