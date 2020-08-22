Steelers Sign FA Tight End: Agent

According to his agent, the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed free agent tight end Kyle Markway. Brett Tessler of Tessler Sports made the announcement via his Twitter account this morning, saying that two other teams were interested but Markway decided to ink a one-year contract with the Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Steelers just signed my client Kyle Markway (TE, South Carolina) to a 1-year deal. Got let go by the Giants last week due to numbers and had 2 other teams interested. — Brett Tessler (@TesslerSports) August 22, 2020

The Steelers have yet to confirm the signing—or which player they have decided to release to make room for Markway on the roster. Pittsburgh auditioned Markway earlier this week.

This is the team’s second free agent addition in two days. Yesterday the Steelers formally announced the signing of free agent wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud.

Kyle Markway’s Career at South Carolina

Kyle Markway played his college football at the University of South Carolina. Listed at 6-4 and 250 pounds, he is viewed primarily as a blocking tight end. However, in his last season at South Carolina he caught 31 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns.

Even with those numbers his college career totals were modest, as he contributed just 37 receptions for 459 yards and three touchdowns in 39 games. He also missed extensive playing time due to injury. In 2016 he suffered a foot injury that cost him the entire season; then a rib injury sidelined him for almost all of the 2017 campaign.

Markway went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, but signed with the New York Giants after the draft. The Giants released him last week to make room on their roster for a cornerback.

