Phil Jackson, Lakers Assistant Once Revealed Why NBA Blackballed Ex-Player

Late great Tex Winter was the architect that created the Triangle offense that was implemented in runs for Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls in the 90s and the early 2000s Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal era of Los Angeles Lakers basketball.

Winter introduced it to Phil Jackson and the rest is in history.

Winter wasn’t just an architect of the triangle, he also tried to mend fences.

Such was the case with retired NBA player, Craig Hodges.

An NBA Champion with the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls in the 90s, it is believed that Hodges was blackballed by the NBA after he handed a letter to former U.S. President George H.W. Bush during the Bulls’ championship visit to the White House. The contents of the letter, according to Hodges made President Bush aware of the mistreatment of poor people and people of color in the United States.

How does one know when when he is blackballed in the NBA?

“I talked to Tex Winter, it’s probably October 1992 when we should be going to training camp,” Hodges told Ben Doody, Brian Mazique and myself on the Heavy With Scoop B Show.

“I hadn’t been signed by anybody, had two World Championships and three consecutive three-point titles at that time and I couldn’t get an agent to represent me. My union told me that I neeed an agent that a team owed a favor so they would know that I’m not a bad guy. So it was things like that. And likewise I’m a student of history. But it’s one of those things where in 1991 and 1992, the way that I had played, the way that I carried myself, I was the player rep for the team and all of the four teams that I had played for, Never in my wildest dreams did I think that I wasn’t going to be an unrestricted free agent when the Bulls released me and someone would pick me up. It wasn’t like I said until October when I talked to Tex Winter and he said that he called every team on my behalf as well as Phil Jackson and he said no ream would return their calls.They found that extremely odd. So for me, when I look at the difference between myself and Colin Kaepernick, Mahmoud [Abdul-Rauf] as well, I feel like we had and we still have valid grievances, valid conversations that need to be had about why our careers ended in such a way where you effectively changed the traectory of my children’s life as far as generational wealth is concerned. And I think that needs to be questioned as well as the fact [that] your union doesn’t stand up for you. To me, that’s a whole sign of collusion, that was something that when I sued the league in 1997, the attorney that I had was disbarred from the state of Illinois and in fact tried to strike a deal with David Stern as opposed to standing up upon my behalf.”