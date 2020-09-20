Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Connects With WR Tyreek Hill for Perfect 54-Yard TD

It wouldn’t be a Kansas City Chiefs game if quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t score an insane touchdown. No. 15 capitalized on an interception by rookie CB L’Jarius Sneed for a monster 54-yard touchdown in the middle of the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It was a classic Chiefs play, reminding everyone in the league why they’re the reigning world champions.

The game was less than enjoyable for Chiefs Kingdom up until that moment. Several injuries contributed to a depleted side and it looked like rookie QB Justin Herbert could lead the hosts to a victory against their AFC West rivals and his first NFL win.

Like clockwork, Twitter went to work to shout the dynamic duo’s praises.

Patrick Mahomes-Tyreek Hill (54-yard TD) ➤ Air Distance: 52.9 yards

➤ QB Speed: 11.23 MPH

➤ Completion Probability: 34.1% The pass was Mahomes' first deep completion of the season.#KCvsLAC | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/gAxy0SOZay — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 20, 2020

Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek hill is cash money everytime — NBG (@Raphael95_ADS) September 20, 2020

Mahomes is having the worst game of his career and then BOOM with the ridiculous throw to Tyreek Hill. Wow. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) September 20, 2020

How is Pat Mahomes real — Aaron West (@oeste) September 20, 2020

Patrick Mahomes is MJ — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) September 20, 2020

The Kansas City Chiefs are 27-3 against AFC West rivals since 2015, hopefully they can make it 28-3 heading into Week 3.

