Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Connects With WR Tyreek Hill for Perfect 54-Yard TD

It wouldn’t be a Kansas City Chiefs game if quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t score an insane touchdown. No. 15 capitalized on an interception by rookie CB L’Jarius Sneed for a monster 54-yard touchdown in the middle of the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers.
THAT HAPPENED
📺: #KCvsLAC on CBS
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 20, 2020
It was a classic Chiefs play, reminding everyone in the league why they’re the reigning world champions.
SNEEEEEEEED
📺: #KCvsLAC on CBS
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 20, 2020
The game was less than enjoyable for Chiefs Kingdom up until that moment. Several injuries contributed to a depleted side and it looked like rookie QB Justin Herbert could lead the hosts to a victory against their AFC West rivals and his first NFL win.
Like clockwork, Twitter went to work to shout the dynamic duo’s praises.
Patrick Mahomes-Tyreek Hill (54-yard TD)
➤ Air Distance: 52.9 yards
➤ QB Speed: 11.23 MPH
➤ Completion Probability: 34.1%
The pass was Mahomes' first deep completion of the season.#KCvsLAC | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/gAxy0SOZay
— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) September 20, 2020
Patrick Mahomes to Tyreek hill is cash money everytime
— NBG (@Raphael95_ADS) September 20, 2020
Mahomes is having the worst game of his career and then BOOM with the ridiculous throw to Tyreek Hill. Wow.
— Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) September 20, 2020
How is Pat Mahomes real
— Aaron West (@oeste) September 20, 2020
Patrick Mahomes is MJ
— Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) September 20, 2020
The Kansas City Chiefs are 27-3 against AFC West rivals since 2015, hopefully they can make it 28-3 heading into Week 3.
