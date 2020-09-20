Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Connects With WR Tyreek Hill for Perfect 54-Yard TD

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 22: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with teammate wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the first quarter of the game at Soldier Field on December 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

It wouldn’t be a Kansas City Chiefs game if quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t score an insane touchdown. No. 15 capitalized on an interception by rookie CB L’Jarius Sneed for a monster 54-yard touchdown in the middle of the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It was a classic Chiefs play, reminding everyone in the league why they’re the reigning world champions.

The game was less than enjoyable for Chiefs Kingdom up until that moment. Several injuries contributed to a depleted side and it looked like rookie QB Justin Herbert could lead the hosts to a victory against their AFC West rivals and his first NFL win.

Like clockwork, Twitter went to work to shout the dynamic duo’s praises.

The Kansas City Chiefs are 27-3 against AFC West rivals since 2015, hopefully they can make it 28-3 heading into Week 3.

