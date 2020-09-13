Significant Change to Matthew Stafford’s Contract With Lions Revealed

The Detroit Lions have received a little more cap space for 2020 thanks to quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Recently, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Stafford took steps to convert his base salary into a signing bonus. The move will save the Lions $7.8 million and provide the team some cap space. It spreads money out on Stafford’s deal more evenly.

Lions’ QB Matthew Stafford restructured his contract this week, converting his $7.8 million base salary into signing bonus, per source. Here's the thinking: the Lions get cap relief and Stafford gets the guarantee of that money in the event any games are cancelled due to COVID. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2020

Why the shift? The Lions have revealed a contract extension with Taylor Decker already this offseason, and it’s more than possible the Lions are trying to get another one done with Kenny Golladay. This move might push them a little closer to that goal in the end.

At the very least, Stafford is doing what he can to keep the Lions financially solvent this season.

Matt Patricia Explains Why Lions Love Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford Committed to Lions

Speaking with the media earlier during training camp, Stafford commented again that outcome was excellent from his perspective, and cleared up a common misconception regarding the sale of his home. No, he isn’t looking to leave Detroit. Just the opposite, in fact. Stafford is committed to the team and the city more than ever.

Stafford asked about selling his home and reiterates it has nothing to do with his time as Detroit's quarterback. He remains unchanged in his opinion that he wants to be here as long as possible. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) August 11, 2020

Many wondered upon the revealing news that his Michigan house was for sale if this tipped either Stafford or Detroit’s hand moving forward, but it’s clear that his wife’s explanation at the time was spot on. Stafford remains committed to Detroit moving forward and that is great to see.

The biggest hope now? Somehow, the Lions can do enough winning to elevate Stafford with regards to his NFL standing. He deserves it for how committed he remains to the city, their fans and the team.

Earlier this offseason, Matt Patricia went on Good Morning Football and was asked about the offseason of rumors that seemed to never stop churning as it related to the quarterback. Patricia simply put the stop to those talks with a solid explanation.

"He's a phenomenal teammate, he's a great football mind, he loves to talk about the game. I'm trying to do the best I can to build around him. That's the most important thing. I get really excited to coach him so I'm not changing." .@Lions HC Matt Patricia on QB Matt Stafford. pic.twitter.com/xDrh8VOlHo — GMFB (@gmfb) May 6, 2020

“One of the main reasons I came to the Detroit Lions was Matthew Stafford. I have the utmost respect for him as a player,” Patricia said. “I think he’s a phenomenal teammate. He’s a great football mind. He loves to talk the game. I just get fired up when I get the chance to talk to him and go over strategy. From that standpoint for me, it’s kind of a crazy conversation when that stuff comes up.”

As Patricia said, he gets why some coaches want change at the quarterback spot, but he is just the opposite when it comes to Stafford, choosing to build around him.

“I do understand when coaches maybe go into franchises and they’re trying to re-do everything there, maybe go younger, get a less expensive quarterback, whatever it is to build around pieces they feel they need. In our case here, I’m trying to do the best I can to build around Matthew Stafford,” he said. “Try to help him out, obviously with the offensive line, get a little bit of a run game, play better defense. Try to do everything we can to have a complementary football team with him as our leader. I get really excited to coach him and I’m not changing.”

The Lions stuck with Stafford and it doesn’t look as if they are changing anytime soon given the reasons Patricia outlined. That, combined with Stafford’s work as a team player for reasons like this, continue to make that the case.

