What Provider & TV Channel Airs the Longhorn Network for Tonight’s Game?

If you’re wanting to catch the first Texas Longhorns’ football game, you’ll no doubt need to know where to look for the Longhorn Network. Tonight’s game where the Texas Longhorns face off against the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) Miners starts at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) It’s being broadcast on the Longhorn Network. Which providers and channels carry the network? Read on for all the details.
Here Are the Longhorn Network Providers & Channels
Texas Sports lists the following cable providers as offering the Longhorn Network, along with their phone numbers for more information.
The provider’s Longhorn Network TV channel is included when it’s known. Note that you may need to be subscribed to a specific package in order to have access to the Longhorn Network, and availability and tiers may vary by the market. If your provider isn’t listed below, then they likely don’t carry the Longhorn Network according to the network’s most recent press releases, but you should check anyway. Heavy located at least one provider who wasn’t on the press release but does have the Longhorn Network listed.
- AT&T TV NOW (800) 531-5000 (for people with TV: Max)
- AT&T U-verse (800) 288-2020 (in some markets, it may be 1609 in HD and 609 in SD, but other sources list the channel as 611/1611 HD. This can vary by market.)
- BCI Broadband (now Vyve Broadband) (855) 367-8983
- Cable One (877) 692-2253
- Cequel (now Suddenlink) (877) 794-2724 (available if you’re on the Big Ten Network’s Sports & Info Package, and other packages via market availability)
- Consolidated Communications (844) 968-7224
- Cox Communications (800) 234-3993 (Channel 1328 on HD in some markets)
- DirecTV (800) 531-5000 – Channel 677 (for people with TX: Choice or National: DirecTV Sports Pack)
- DISH (800) 333-3474 – Channel 407 (for people with America’s Everything/Top 120 Plus/Top 200/Top 250)
- The Electric Power Board of Chattanooga (423) 648-1372 (Channel 611 or 631 in some markets)
- Etex Communications (903) 797-4357 (Channel 19 in some markets on the Enhanced Digital package)
- Fidelity Cablevision (800) 392-8070 (Channel varies. In Marshall, Texas it’s listed as 477 on HD Megaview and on 77 for Megaview. In Lawton, Oklahoma, it’s listed as 116 on Maxview.)
- Frontier (800) 921-8101
- Google Fiber (866) 777-7550
- Grande Communications (855) 286-6666 (This source lists it as 29 or 829 HD, but double-check to be sure)
- Guadalupe Valley Communications (800) 367-4882
- iPTV UT Austin Housing/Apogee Cable TV: Channel 20 or 90 HD
- Massillon Cable TV (330) 833-4134 [Stark Co.] or (330) 345-8114 [Wayne Co.]
- Mid-South (662) 510-3901
- New Wave Communications (888) 863-9928
- Northland Cable Television (877) 212-9510
- NTS Communications (800) 658-2101
- Sling TV (888) 309-0838
- Spectrum (Charter) (833) 694-9259
- Verizon FiOS (800) 837-4966 (Channel can vary, but Verizon.com lists it as 320 on More Fios TV with some subscriptions.)
- Vexus in Lubbock and West Texas: Channel 56 according to the Vexus Fiber listing from May 2020. (However, another sources lists the channel as 42, so check to be sure.)
- Vidgo (800) 978-7619
- Wehco Video (800) 903-0508
You can also stream the Longhorn Network on the ESPN App if you’re an authenticated subscriber who has a subscription from an affiliated provider. This can be streamed to computers, iOS, Android, AppleTV, Xbox One, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and the like.
You can’t pay to subscribe to the Longhorn Network on pay-per-view or ESPN3.
Things Will Be Very Different on the Field Today
Tonight’s game is the Longhorns’ first game during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Big 12 teams are kicking off their season, but other conferences aren’t, KXAN reported. The football players were tested three times this week for COVID-19, and about 3,000 students who have a Big Ticket package are also being tested. People are also supposed to be socially distancing in the stands as they can.
The game is taking place at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium and the crowd’s going to be a lot smaller than most people are used to. Only about 18,000 are expected to be attending, which is 25% of capacity, KXAN reported. The Longhorn Band also won’t be there today, but you’ll still see Bevo.
