What Provider & TV Channel Airs the Longhorn Network for Tonight’s Game?

If you’re wanting to catch the first Texas Longhorns’ football game, you’ll no doubt need to know where to look for the Longhorn Network. Tonight’s game where the Texas Longhorns face off against the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) Miners starts at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) It’s being broadcast on the Longhorn Network. Which providers and channels carry the network? Read on for all the details.

Here Are the Longhorn Network Providers & Channels

Texas Sports lists the following cable providers as offering the Longhorn Network, along with their phone numbers for more information.

The provider’s Longhorn Network TV channel is included when it’s known. Note that you may need to be subscribed to a specific package in order to have access to the Longhorn Network, and availability and tiers may vary by the market. If your provider isn’t listed below, then they likely don’t carry the Longhorn Network according to the network’s most recent press releases, but you should check anyway. Heavy located at least one provider who wasn’t on the press release but does have the Longhorn Network listed.

You can also stream the Longhorn Network on the ESPN App if you’re an authenticated subscriber who has a subscription from an affiliated provider. This can be streamed to computers, iOS, Android, AppleTV, Xbox One, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and the like.

You can’t pay to subscribe to the Longhorn Network on pay-per-view or ESPN3.

Things Will Be Very Different on the Field Today

Tonight’s game is the Longhorns’ first game during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Big 12 teams are kicking off their season, but other conferences aren’t, KXAN reported. The football players were tested three times this week for COVID-19, and about 3,000 students who have a Big Ticket package are also being tested. People are also supposed to be socially distancing in the stands as they can.

The game is taking place at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium and the crowd’s going to be a lot smaller than most people are used to. Only about 18,000 are expected to be attending, which is 25% of capacity, KXAN reported. The Longhorn Band also won’t be there today, but you’ll still see Bevo.

