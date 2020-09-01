WWE Clash of Champions 2020: Matches & Predictions

WWE’s themed PPV event that’s dedicated to its proud title holders is back once again.

And as always, both brands’ top prizes will be up for grabs as hungry contenders vie for championship glory. The reigning and defending WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is stepping up to do battle with “The Viper” Randy Orton in a rematch that promises to be even more brutal than their last meeting. And chances are high that the brand new WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will put his belt on the line against whoever rises up on the blue brand to face him. Here’s hoping that every one of the main brand’s championships are on the line and fills up Clash of Champions 2020’s card with interesting matchups.

Now let’s get into who we think will leave this upcoming September 27 event as champion.

Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton (WWE Championship)

Predictions & Winner: Randy Orton always finds a way to slither his way back to the top. After losing to Edge at WrestleMania 36, Randy goaded Edge into a rematch and managed to defeat him at Backlash. And after losing via surprise backslide to Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam, Randy regained his number one contender’s spot by winning a triple threat match that also featured Keith Lee (who beat Randy at Payback) and Seth Rollins on Raw. Now in order to make his way to that final matchup, Randy got past Kevin Owens with the help of Aleister Black and pinned Rollins after stealing the winning pin from Lee. This sneaky, slithering, and conniving version of Randy is always entertaining and the right man to pit against McIntyre.

Prior to Randy getting this title shot, he incapacitated the WWE Champion a week prior. It’s clear to me that he set up McIntyre to lose his cool even more than before by assaulting him repeatedly backstage. I think McIntyre’s extremely pissed off state will play a huge part in how this match will unfold. McIntyre will have a fire lit up inside of him that will cause him to go a bit overboard and attempt to destroy Randy at all costs.

This newfound rage will play right into Randy’s gameplan, which is to cause the champ’s anger to cloud his judgment and make a costly mistake during a moment of blind fury. I think that plan will succeed and lead to McIntyre screwing the pooch on a move and walking straight into a match-ending RKO. I’m picking Randy as the winner here – it makes sense since this storyline has more legs to it and the best way to continue it is by having the title switch hands. Plus it’s a bit more entertaining when the babyface is chasing the heel champion, which I think will be the renewed “Viper.”