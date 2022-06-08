Warriors Could Deal With Crucial Absence in Game 3 vs. Celtics

As the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors prepared for the NBA Finals, health was a big-time question mark. Both teams had been dealing with injuries to key players throughout the Conference Finals, and it was uncertain whether or not they’d be at full strength moving forward.

However, once the Finals began, both teams had their full rosters available to them. Marcus Smart and Robert Williams were ready to play, as were Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II, and Otto Porter, all of whom missed time in the previous round.

But as both teams get ready for Game 3, the Warriors may be without one of their key veteran guys. According to head coach Steve Kerr, Iguodala may not be available to play on Wednesday night.

Andre Iguodala is questionable for Game 3, per Steve Kerr. Had some knee swelling before Game 2. Warriors about to practice in Boston. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) June 7, 2022

Iguodala returned to the Warriors lineup for Game 1 but ended up missing Game 2 due to a knee injury. He played 12:02 in Game 1, and his minutes ended up being scooped up primarily by Payton II in the next one.

As for the Celtics, they will also be dealing with some uncertainty on the injury front heading into Game 3.

Celtics Game 3 Injury Report

Williams is listed as questionable for Game 3 as he continues to deal with ongoing knee soreness. He has been listed that way for each game of the NBA Finals so far, as Ime Udoka has indicated he will be day-to-day for the rest of the postseason.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 3 vs. Golden State: Robert Williams (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 7, 2022

In Game 2, he almost got re-injured, though. Smart went up for a layup but ended up falling right into Williams’ knees, causing the big man to go down in a heap. He stayed in the game, however, and during his media availability, Udoka said that it had no impact on his injury status.

“No, he’s okay. He was more scared than anything, honestly. Said he took the hit in that knee, more so stayed down to make sure he was okay. Once he got up and started running, he was fine. No difference,” Udoka explained.

The Celtics center was asked about his injury during his own press conference, specifically in regard to how it’s been affecting his play on the defensive side of the ball.

Williams: ‘A Little More Thinking’

This was Williams’ most decorated league in the year so far. He received Defensive Player of the Year votes and was named to the league’s All-Defensive Second Team. However, with his knee injury, his freakish athleticism has taken a slight hit. When asked about the adjustments he’s made, Williams noted that he’d tried to focus more on technique.

“Just adding a little more technique, a little more thinking to the game. Obviously, like you said with the injury that I have, not being as explosive as I normally am. A little more physicality, using my body a little bit more,” Williams revealed.

Williams has averaged 7.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks so far this postseason. He’s played in 13 of the Celtics’ 20 games, averaging 21.1 minutes per contest.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals will be at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, June 8.