Bones Hyland Sends Strong Message to Jaylen Brown After Altercation

After winning four straight games, the Boston Celtics dropped their Sunday-night game against the Denver Nuggets. Nikola Jokic put up a 30-point, 12-rebound, 12-assist triple-double, helping Denver earn a convincing 123-11 victory over Boston.

While a 40-minute delay caused by a Robert Williams dunk was the highlight (or lowlight) of the game, a scuffle between Bones Hyland and Jaylen Brown caught eyes as well. Brown got in Hyland’s face after he tripped, and the Nuggets guard stared at him. After the game, however, Hyland said he has nothing but love for the Celtics star.

“I don’t know, I think I had drove. Oh yeah, I had drove, and I just ran him over a little bit,” Hyland said, recalling the situation. “He got up. Just a basketball play. Just two guys, you know, just going at it. There was nothing to it. I got love and respect for Jaylen Brown for sure.”

Bones Hyland on SCUFFLE with Jaylen Brown | Celtics vs Nuggets DENVER, CO — Nuggets' Bones Hyland spoke to reporters after Denver beat the Boston Celtics 123-111 on Sunday night. The game was delayed about 35 minutes after a Robert Williams dunk that bent the rim. —————————————– – #celtics #NBA #CelticsCLNS The CLNS Media Network is the leading provider for video/audio content. CLNS is a fully… 2023-01-02T05:32:46Z

The two players got into it for a brief moment, but it fizzled out fast. They dapped each other up, seemingly making up shortly after the issue arose. However, that didn’t stop the referees from handing out techs to both players after everything had already calmed down.

Hyland acted as a sparkplug for the Nuggets throughout the contest. He ended the night with 17 points, two rebounds, and four assists on 7-of-12 shooting from the field and 3-of-7 shooting from deep.

As for Brown, he led the Celtics in scoring. The star finished the contest with 30 points, eight rebounds, and three assists on 12-of-20 shooting from the floor and 4-of-8 shooting from three-point range.

Jaylen Brown Calls Out Celtics Coach for ‘Bully’ Comment

Brown has been putting together a solid season for the Celtics this year. He’s averaging career-high numbers in multiple categories and is a shoo-in to make his second All-Star game, and there’s some buzz that he could be a starter.

After Boston’s recent win over the LA Clippers, Brown called out Celtics coach Damon Stoudamire for calling him a “bully.”

“I don’t know what the hell Damon talking about… Now he the head coach he want to switch up on us,” Brown said when asked about the comment.

"I don't know what the hell Damon talking about… now he the head coach he want to switch up on us"😂 Jaylen Brown on Damon Stoudamire calling him a bully pic.twitter.com/G6R6msVw9E — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 30, 2022

Stoudamire was comparing Brown to Jayson Tatum, stating that Brown plays like a bully while Tatum prefers to use his finesse.

“He’s a bully to me. Like when I say a bully, I say it from the standpoint of a good way,” Stoudamire said of Brown. “I feel like he’s the type of guy every team needs. The way he plays, I think it balances JT. I think that he’s the total opposite of JT, and I think that’s why it works with them.”

Jayson Tatum Sounds Off on Trade Rumors

While Tatum and Brown have proven time and time again that they can be successful together, there was a time last year when some believed the Celtics should trade one of them. After being compared to Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, Tatum sounded off on the ridiculous trade rumors.

“It’s crazy, you know, this time last year, y’all wanted to trade either one of us, and now, you just said Mike and Scottie,” Tatum said. “So, we’re not as bad as you guys say we are, but we’re not as good as Michael and Scottie yet. We’re just two young guys that love to compete, love to try to help our team win every night… but you know, we gotta win. We gotta win when it counts most.”